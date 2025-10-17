Williamsburg County’s Corruption Crisis Is Still Expanding

Latest statewide grand jury filings allege nearly $400,000 in unauthorized payments… even as county employees were being furloughed.

by JENN WOOD

The statewide corruption probe rocking Williamsburg County, South Carolina, has widened once again — this time ensnaring county treasurer Margaret Kimber W. Cooper and several other current and former officials of this beleaguered county government.

According to a press release from the office of S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, the statewide grand jury handed down a 10-count indictment alleging Cooper and others took part in a scheme to unlawfully enrich themselves through unauthorized payments totaling nearly $400,000 — even as other county employees were being furloughed.

Cooper, the elected county treasurer, faces three charges: misconduct in office, use of official position for financial gain (in violation of state ethics laws), and criminal conspiracy. She was joined in the indictment by four other county officials or employees — former county supervisor Tiffany Teonta Cooks, suspended sheriff Stephen Renard Gardner, former clerk of court Sharon W. Staggers, and former chief of administration Keonta Dewanda Moore.

According to the indictment (.pdf), the alleged misconduct occurred between April 2020 and December 2022. During that time, Cooks — while serving as Williamsburg County supervisor — “willfully and dishonestly failed to properly and faithfully discharge” her duties as a public official, prosecutors alleged. The filing stated she personally benefited from more than $120,000 in unauthorized compensation, described as overtime, other pay, and premium pay beyond her legitimate salary — a direct breach of her duty of honesty and accountability to taxpayers.

Each defendant faced similar allegations of misconduct, ethics violations, and conspiracy tied to what prosecutors describe as a long-running pattern of improper compensation and financial self-dealing. The case continues to be prosecuted by senior assistant deputy attorney general Creighton Waters, assistant attorney general Savanna Goude, and assistant attorney general Walt Whitmire — a trio of veteran public corruption prosecutors whose work has anchored several of South Carolina’s most high-profile white-collar cases in recent years.

BUILDING ON PRIOR INDICTMENTS

This latest filing marks the third major wave of charges stemming from the same probe that first exposed widespread fiscal misconduct under former county supervisor Tiffany Cooks and sheriff Stephen Gardner.

As FITSNews previously reported, Cooks was first indicted in March 2025 alongside Gardner for allegedly conspiring to route taxpayer funds through a third party to evade payroll systems and tax reporting requirements. The March indictment accused both officials of embezzlement, misconduct, conspiracy, and money laundering — leading governor Henry McMaster to suspend Gardner from office.

In May 2025, Cooks faced an additional 16 charges, bringing her total to 21 . Prosecutors alleged she misused county funds to reward political allies and maintain influence within county government.

The new indictment expands that narrative even further — suggesting the misconduct extended beyond Cooks and Gardner’s offices and into the county’s financial infrastructure itself, implicating Cooper and other top administrators in the same unlawful compensation scheme.

According to prosecutors, the officials accepted and distributed payments “over their approved salaries” between April 2020 and December 2022. Those funds — totaling nearly $400,000 — were allegedly disbursed while other county employees faced layoffs and furloughs during a period of financial strain.

The indictment paints a picture of systemic abuse — a scheme that spanned multiple county offices and diverted taxpayer funds for personal gain.

CONTINUING FALLOUT

The charges against Cooper and her co-defendants are part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the South Carolina State Grand Jury in partnership with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

All defendants remain presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The indictments, however, signal that the Williamsburg County probe — which began more than a year ago — is far from over. With prosecutors now targeting the officials responsible for handling and safeguarding the county’s finances, the case appears to be moving closer to the core of how this alleged corruption network operated.

A bond hearing for Cooper has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 17, 2025, before S.C. Circuit Court judge Daniel Coble at the Richland County Courthouse.

Count on FITSNews to continue following this case as more details emerge — including court filings, plea negotiations, and potential cooperation agreements among defendants.

