‘Sucking Political D***’: Midlands Police Chief Retires Amid Reports of Recorded Rant

by ANDY FANCHER

An embattled police chief from a small department on the outskirts of South Carolina’s capital city is stepping down under the guise of retirement, but multiple sources tell FITSNews his departure coincides with the discovery of a profanity-laced body-camera recording.

Steven Jonas, who has served with the South Congaree Police Department (SCPD) since 2002 and took over as chief in August 2024, had his retirement announced last month amid headlines surrounding a wrong-way crash while driving a department-issued squad car.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP), Chief Jonas crossed the center line on South Beltline Boulevard in Columbia on August 27, 2025, crashing an outfitted Dodge Charger head-on into an SUV, sending its three occupants — along with himself — to a nearby hospital.

That afternoon, a spokesperson for the Town of South Congaree told reporters that failure to comply with a standardized field sobriety test can constitute probable cause for arrest and confirmed Jonas had been placed on administrative leave pending the SCHP investigation.

Six days later, amid widespread speculation about his condition during the crash, the town released a follow-up statement confirming that SCHP had concluded its investigation and found Jonas had suffered a transient ischemic attack — or “mini-stroke” — at the time of the collision.

Steven Jonas poses with other members of the South Congaree Police Department in a photo posted in November 2019. (South Congaree Police Department/Facebook)

“Our thoughts right now are with Chief Jonas and with the family in the other vehicle that was involved,” town administrator Crystal Bouknight said in a statement at the time, further confirming Jonas was on medical leave in accordance with town policy “as he recovers.”

Come September 26, 2025 – less than a month after the crash – the town announced his retirement.

While questions linger over whether the collision played a role in Jonas’ abrupt exit, sources familiar with the town of South Congaree say his “retirement” coincided with the emergence of a body-worn camera video recorded earlier this year.

FITSNews has not independently reviewed the recording, however multiple sources familiar with the footage said it was recorded in January 2025, when Jonas responded to a service call involving a resident who had caught on fire and later died from their injuries.

Rather than show restraint at the scene, the veteran officer’s body-worn camera reportedly captured a profanity-laced political monologue shared with EMS members and at least one SCPD officer, believed to be lieutenant James Marchant.

While first responders are no strangers to dark humor, sources familiar with the footage said the video takes an unsettling turn when Jonas purportedly uses at least one police code — possibly “10-68” — to mock both the burn victim and another person associated with the property.

Those same sources said Jonas was later asked at the scene about his role as police chief, a position he had been appointed to roughly four months earlier, and reportedly responded with a remark indicating he didn’t want the “fucking” job.

He allegedly added that all he wanted to do was “fuck people up.”

South Congaree town hall on the afternoon of October 15, 2025. (Andrew Fancher/FITSNews)

Sources purport that Jonas continued in the same profane tone, saying he was tired of “sucking political dick” and would often tell his wife – a civilian employee of the Springdale Police Department – to pour him a drink to wash the proverbial taste out of his mouth.

According to those same sources, Jonas then extended the metaphor into even cruder terms, referencing jail rape to convey how he felt the so-called “political dick” was being administered without lubricant — or, in his own purported words, without “spit.”

One source recalled Jonas describing it as being done “penitentiary” style.

Unfortunately, the S.C. General Assembly specifically exempts body-worn camera recordings from being classified as public records, effectively ensuring that videos like this stay hidden from public view unless pried loose through a subpoena and, by extension, an attorney.

That’s not to say Palmetto State law-enforcement agencies can’t release body-camera videos, though. They often do, but typically to clear a department’s name or highlight a commendable act rather than promote transparency or hold an officer accountable.

While FITSNews could file a Freedom of Information Act request with SCPD, expecting the agency to release the video voluntarily would be wishful thinking, particularly since the acting police chief — Lt. Marchant — is reportedly among those captured in the recording.

Marchant did not respond to multiple request for comment.

Steven Jonas participates with other law enforcement officers during an active shooter response training in March 2018. (South Congaree Police Department/Facebook)

According to the town, Jonas served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1991 to 1996. Following his military service, he continued a career in public safety with the S.C. Department of Corrections, the Bureau of Protective Services, the SCHP and the Lexington Police Department.

He joined South Congaree approximately 23 years ago, beginning his tenure under then–police chief Jason Amodio — who was indicted by a state grand jury in 2014 for his role in a scheme that involved payments from then–Lexington town councilman Danny Frazier in return for seized gaming machines.

Neither Amodio nor Frazier received any jail time for their involvement in the scheme, which later led to federal charges and the eventual ensnarement of then–Lexington County sheriff James Metts, who was ultimately sentenced to one year in federal prison and released after ten months.

Then as now, South Congaree is too small for its officers to be far removed from its leadership, which shares a roof with the town hall, council chambers and municipal court.

So close, in fact, that sources tell FITSNews an audio-visual cable was “recently” discovered running from the municipal court and council area of the building into the drop ceiling above or near Jonas’ office. The purpose and capabilities of the cable remain unclear.

FITSNews reached out to Mayor Cindy Campbell, who neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the body-worn camera video and respectfully declined to comment at this time.

The same cannot be said for every member of the South Congaree town council, who either referred our inquiries back to town hall, declined to comment or ignored them altogether.

Town administrator Bouknight did not respond to an email, phone call or voicemail. FITSNews attempted to visit her at town hall on Wednesday, but she was out of the office by 3:40 p.m. EDT.

While subsequently photographing town hall signage outside, we observed a separate town employee who appeared to be photographing and/or recording us from their SUV.

The public is invited to attend Jonas’ retirement party at 6:00 p.m. EDT Friday, October 17, at South Congaree Town Park.

Write to Andrew Fancher at andy@fitsnews.com.

