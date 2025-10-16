‘No Kings II: The Sequel’ Coming This Saturday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MARK POWELL

***

American streets, parks, and public places will be filled with angry protestors yet again this Saturday (October 18, 2025).

Back in the spring, a left-leaning coalition of the discontented assembled from Atlantic to Pacific for the first go-round. It was orchestrated, then and now, by a loose association called 50501, standing for “50 protests, 50 states, 1 message.”

It relies on the usual suspects of opposition groups from the left (Indivisible, MoveOn, Public Citizen, the ACLU, the LGBTQ+ crowd, organized labor and various other affinity groups).

“It’s going to be the greatest collection of lefties since the 2012 Cleveland Indians,” a conservative political strategist in Washington quipped, referring to the team’s preponderance of left-handed pitchers.

***

50501 is a loose-knit umbrella that operates via local grassroots hubs (read: “collectives”) rather than from a central headquarters. It goes for showy displays of “people power” (which it calls “days of action”) through organized demonstrations like Not My President’s Day, Hands Off, and the one about to be replicated nationally this weekend, No King’s Day.

In case you missed it — or forgot about it — the original No King’s Day was held on June 14, 2025, partially to protest the military parade President Donald Trump hosted in Washington that same day (which also happened to be both his 79th birthday and Flag Day). It was observed at some 2,100 venues across the U.S.

Participation estimates ranged from 4-6 million people. 50501 splits the difference and claims 5 million showed up. The whole gamut of the Progressive base turned out in force: socialists, climate change activists, transgender supporters, minority advocates… and the list goes on and on.

***

***

The gatherings’ avowed purpose was to stand up to what it sees as executive branch overreach. But there is truly just one driving force behind the mélange of unhappy militants: they plain hate Trump.

The protesters had such a good time in June, 50501 decided to throw a second No Kings Day this Saturday. Here in the Palmetto State, events include:

Rally at 5201 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Rally at 500 N. Mains Street in Summerville, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. EDT

Rally at S.C. State House in Columbia, 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Rally at Graham Plaza in Greenville, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. EDT

50501 and its affiliates have proven they can turn out crowds for such large-scale gatherings. The question is, do such demonstrations change public opinion, especially among independent swing voters?

“Nope,” the D.C. strategist told us. “It’s a classic case of preaching to the choir. Democrats love public demonstrations. It makes them feel like they’re reliving their glory days of civil rights marches and anti-Vietnam War protests in the 1960s. They make for good TV news pictures for one day, and then they’re totally forgotten the very next. I’ll bet June’s first No Kings event has completely slipped the mind of most of your readers.”

Another political strategist based in early-voting South Carolina had a different take.

“If they want to go outside and take in some fresh air on a pretty fall day, then by all means, I hope they enjoy themselves,” they said. “But they’ll not win over a single voter. In fact, protests are often counterproductive, turning off more people than they convert. Look at what’s happening in the Pacific Northwest right now. How many votes, or even viewpoints, have been changed by watching a bunch of half-naked hippies in Portland, Oregon, defy federal authority? Not one.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

