Mike A. Brown Resigns From North Charleston City Council

by JENN WOOD

Another chapter has closed in the unfolding North Charleston, South Carolina corruption scandal. On Thursday afternoon (October 16, 2025), embattled North Charleston city councilman Mike A. Brown announced his resignation from public office — making him the third council member to step down amid an ongoing federal investigation into pay-to-play politics, bribery, and misused public funds.

“Tomorrow I will officially resign from North Charleston City Council,” Brown wrote on Facebook under his alias, Mike London. “It was a tough decision to make, but I’m in the middle of a battle that I can’t win.”

“Please continue to keep me lifted in your prayers as I navigate through what’s next,” Brown wrote.

Brown, who represented district one, had already been suspended (.pdf) by S.C. governor Henry McMaster following his federal indictment in late February. That indictment charged Brown with three felony counts:

Conspiracy to Commit Bribery and Honest Services Wire Fraud (18 U.S.C. § 371)

(18 U.S.C. § 371) Bribery Concerning Programs Receiving Federal Funds (18 U.S.C. § 666)

(18 U.S.C. § 666) Honest Services Wire Fraud (18 U.S.C. §§ 1343, 1346)

The charges stemmed from a federal corruption investigation implicating several city officials (including Brown’s council colleagues Jerome Heyward and Sandino Moses) in a series of schemes involving bribes, political kickbacks, and fraudulent rezoning deals. According to the indictment, Brown accepted at least $1,000 in cash from consultant Aaron Hicks in advance of a pivotal April 2024 rezoning vote connected to Sea Fox Boats – a Charleston-based manufacturer seeking to build a massive facility on the former Baker Hospital site.

Court-authorized wiretaps captured Brown instructing Heyward to pressure Sea Fox to make additional payments before the vote. In one conversation, Brown complained about delayed payouts, referring to the bribe as “free money” he planned to use for his son’s wedding expenses.

Brown is being represented by S.C. House minority leader Todd Rutherford. He is currently out on a $50,000 unsecured bond, and his case is scheduled for jury selection on November 3, 2025 in federal court in Charleston.

Whether Brown’s statement or resignation from city council are indicative of a potential plea deal ahead of trial is unknown.

? North Charleston, S.C. city councilman Mike A. Brown (a.k.a. Mike London) says he is resigning his seat effective tomorrow (October 17, 2025). "I'm in the middle of a battle that I can't win," Brown wrote on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/HFnVCfLEDf — FITSNews (@fitsnews) October 16, 2025

LEGAL FALLOUT CONTINUES

Brown’s resignation comes as seven individuals face charges or plea agreements in connection to the scandal — including nonprofit executives and financial facilitators tied to the misuse of gun violence prevention grants.

As previously reported by FITSNews, the Sea Fox rezoning scheme was just one piece of a broader investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Prosecutors say council members used their positions to solicit bribes, pressure city staff, and funnel public money into entities that kicked back a portion of the funds.

Governor McMaster’s February 26, 2025 executive order described the charges against Brown as “crimes involving moral turpitude” under South Carolina law — a constitutional threshold for automatic suspension from office.

“This action in no manner addresses the guilt or innocence of Mike A. Brown,” McMaster noted in the order. “It shall not be construed as an expression of any opinion on such question”.

WHAT’S NEXT

With Brown’s formal resignation, District One will soon face a vacancy — one that must be filled according to local election procedures. His departure also reshapes the political landscape of North Charleston’s city council, which has now seen multiple members ousted amid ongoing revelations of federal misconduct.

Federal prosecutors Emily Limehouse and Whit Sowards are leading the government’s case against Brown and his co-defendants. U.S. District judge Richard Gergel is presiding over the trial.

As always, FITSNews will continue following this story wherever it leads — in the courtroom, the community, and the corridors of power.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Jenn Wood (Provided)

As a private investigator turned journalist, Jenn Wood brings a unique skill set to FITSNews as its research director. Known for her meticulous sourcing and victim-centered approach, she helps shape the newsroom’s most complex investigative stories while producing the FITSFiles and Cheer Incorporated podcasts. Jenn lives in South Carolina with her family, where her work continues to spotlight truth, accountability, and justice.

