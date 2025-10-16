For Two Quiet Hours, Every Child Belonged at the South Carolina State Fair

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

***

The smell of funnel cakes, the gentle creak of a Ferris wheel, the laughter of kids filling the air absent the piercing blare of carnival music — it felt almost magical. On Exceptional Citizens Day – the South Carolina State Fair’s Sensory-Friendly Morning – families like mine were given something we rarely find in noisy public spaces: a chance to enjoy the fun without worrying about sensory overload.

For two peaceful hours, flashing lights were dimmed, speakers were silenced, and the gates opened early for guests with sensory sensitivities. Watching my son’s shoulders relax as he took it all in reminded me why accessibility isn’t just an accommodation — it’s a gift.

This moment of calm didn’t just feel like a temporary relief; it echoed something timeless about the nature of fairs themselves — spaces where community, inclusion, and celebration converge. Such moments make sense, too, because the S.C. State Fair itself was born not in spectacle – but in the spirit of community and agriculture. In 1869, the Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina was formed to sponsor a state fair, reviving a tradition of agricultural fairs dating back to the 1720s and earlier regional gatherings.

***

Over the years, the fair has evolved — moving to its current site in 1904, expanding exhibits, rides, and entertainment, and weathering challenges such as the Spanish flu in 1918 (when the fair was paused).

Through much of the 20th century, the fair became intertwined with “Big Thursday,” the day the University of South Carolina and Clemson University played their fierce rivalry game amid the fair’s pageantry.

Yet despite all the changes — new buildings, modern attractions, concerts, shifting crowds — the fair has retained something of its original mission. It remains a space where people from all parts of the state come together — sometimes to show prized livestock, sometimes for thrills on the midway, sometimes simply to enjoy a funnel cake.

On this quiet morning, as the sensory overload melted away, I couldn’t help but feel that we were touching the fair’s original intention: connection over spectacle, belonging over bombardment. My son, who often braces himself in loud places, was free to explore, to smile, to breathe.

***

***

EXPLORING THE HEART OF THE FAIR

After soaking in the calm of the midway, we wandered toward the heart of what the South Carolina State Fair has always been about — its exhibitions. Long before roller coasters and concerts, this was where the fair’s story began: in the celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and agriculture.

Our first stop was the Fine Art Building, where bright canvases and handmade crafts lined the walls in every direction. Even in the softened quiet of the morning, the space pulsed with creativity — a mix of student work, professional pieces, and community submissions that captured slices of South Carolina life. Landscapes, portraits, pottery, and quilts filled the room with color and texture, reminding visitors that the fair isn’t just about rides and ribbons — it’s a showcase of the state’s artistry and imagination.

From there, we made our way to the livestock barns, the air filled with hay and soft animal sounds. Exhibitors greeted guests with easy smiles, proud of the animals they’d spent months caring for.

Just outside, the petting zoo offered a chance to get even closer — a gentle rhythm of hands brushing fur, of kids discovering the joy of quiet interaction.

We ended that loop in the agriculture building, where rows of gleaming vegetables and prize-winning pumpkins sat under soft lights. There’s something grounding about those exhibits — reminders of the fair’s roots in South Carolina soil. The sense that, even as the fair grows and modernizes, its soul remains here — in the art, the animals, the earth, and the people who bring them to life.

By the time we stepped back outside, the fair was waking up — the volume slowly rising as music returned to the speakers and more families filled the walkways. But for us, those quiet hours among the paintings, animals, and produce were the real prize — a reminder that sometimes, the best part of the fair isn’t the thrill rides at all, but the simple joy of being able to experience it together.

***

***

YOUR GUIDE TO THE REST OF THE FAIR

The South Carolina State Fair runs through Sunday, October 19, 2025 at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C. — and while the sensory-friendly portion may be over, there’s still plenty to see, taste, and experience.

The fairgrounds come alive each day with live music, midway rides, agricultural showcases, art exhibits, and an endless parade of food vendors serving everything from roasted corn to fried Oreos. Gates typically open at 11:00 a.m. on weekdays and 10:00 a.m. on weekends, with discounted advance tickets available through the fair’s official website.

Parking is available at Gates 6, 7, and 10, with accessible spaces and mobility rentals on-site. Visitors can find detailed schedules for concerts, livestock competitions, and daily attractions online — including updates on the art and horticulture exhibits and special promotions.

And for families like ours — those who rely on calmer spaces and inclusive programming — the fair has made clear that its Sensory-Friendly Morning and Exceptional Citizens Day are traditions they plan to continue. That’s good news for parents who want their children to experience the magic of the fair without fear or overload.

Because for a few quiet hours each October, the fair reminds us what it was always meant to be — a celebration of South Carolina’s people, creativity, and heart … open to everyone.

***

