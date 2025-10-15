South Carolina Social Workers Treated After Alleged Pepper Spray Attack

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

Several employees at a South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) office in Bennettsville, S.C. required medical treatment last Friday (October 10, 2025) after a client allegedly sprayed a chemical believed to be pepper spray in the face of a supervisor, prompting an evacuation and cleanup of the building.

According to an incident report from the Bennettsville Police Department (BPD), sergeant Walter Baker responded to the DSS location on South Parsonage Street in reference to an alleged assault – where he was met at the entrance by a crowd reporting that a woman had sprayed a chemical substance in the face of a DSS employee.

Upon entering the building, Baker found the victim – identified by the agency as a supervisor – sitting on the floor and noted a strong odor consistent with pepper spray lingering throughout the area.

Several employees who assisted the victim – who was later moved outside for decontamination while waiting for EMS – also required medical treatment following the incident, according a statement the agency provided to the media.

According to the report (.pdf), Baker noted the suspect – identified as Shalanda McClain – had called the office earlier that day to inquire about her SNAP benefits but was told no information was available at the time.

***

A short time later, McClain arrived at the office with her juvenile child. When an employee attempted to assist her, she allegedly sprayed the worker with a chemical agent before fleeing the scene with her child.

Police officers went to McClain’s listed address but were initially unable to locate her. She later returned to the residence, where she was taken into custody without incident.

“DSS is thankful for EMS and law enforcement’s quick response and threats or violence against DSS professionals will not be tolerated,” the agency said to News13. “DSS would also like to thank Marlboro County government administration for their immediate assistance in cleaning the county office building.”

McClain was transported to the Marlboro County detention center, where she remains in custody pending a bond hearing.

As the incident remains under investigation, stay tuned to FITSNews for updates as additional information becomes available…

***

THE REPORT…

(Bennettsville Police Department)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Erin Parrott (Provided)

Erin Parrott is a Greenville, S.C. native who graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2025 with a bachelor degree in broadcast journalism. Got feedback or a tip for Erin? Email her here.

***

