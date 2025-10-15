South Carolina Mail Carrier Hospitalized Following Pit Bull Attack

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A U.S. Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier was airlifted to a South Carolina hospital last weekend after being attacked by a pit bull at a home in Newberry County.

According to an incident report (.pdf) from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the victim was delivering a package to a home on Pope Street on Saturday (October 11, 2025) when a black and white pit bull suddenly attacked. The carrier tried to retreat to their mail vehicle for safety, but the dog followed them to the vehicle and continued the assault.

Two NCSO deputies responded to the scene of the attack, which was first dispatched to the Newberry City Police Department (NCPD). City officers arrived before deputies, using spray to subdue the dog and providing medical aid to the victim after calling EMS.

By the time NCSO deputies arrived, animal control officers were already on scene and, with assistance from Newberry police, successfully captured the dog.

Once EMS arrived, paramedics transported the victim by ambulance to a landing zone in Little Mountain, where they were airlifted to Greenville, S.C. for further treatment.

According to sources, the victim was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital with injuries to their ankles, legs, arms and head, along with nerve damage requiring skin grafts.

The dog’s owner, identified as Gerardo Ortiz, agreed to bring the animal to a shelter for quarantine — where staff noted the dog had been on its own property at the time of the incident and was wearing an electric fence collar intended to keep it contained.

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the attack, but the case remains under review. The incident underscores the dangers faced by mail carriers and delivery workers across rural South Carolina — where encounters with aggressive animals are an ever-present risk.

