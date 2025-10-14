Multi-Agency Drug Bust Leads To Two Arrests In Chester County

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

Following a coordinated drug enforcement operation, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) in South Carolina announced the arrests of two suspects after multiple agencies executed search warrants at several residences and attempted a traffic stop in the Great Falls community last Friday (October 10, 2025).

According to a release from CCSO, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle tied to an ongoing drug investigation, sparking a brief pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed near the Rocky Creek bridge on S.C. Highway 97.

The driver of the vehicle fled the crash site on foot.

Deputies identified the driver as Nicholas Dooley of Lancaster County. Dooley was taken into custody following a search of the crashed vehicle. Inside, investigators reportedly found approximately 165 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, 12 grams of suspected MDMA and a Taurus Judge .45-caliber firearm.

Dooley was arrested and charged with:

Failure to Stop for Blue Lights

Trafficking Fentanyl

Trafficking MDMA

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Nicholas Dooley (CCSO)

Moments later, officers executed search warrants at multiple residences on Circle Drive and Sweatt McCullough Road in the Great Falls area, where they reportedly seized approximately 355 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 37 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl and several firearms.

As a result of these search warrants, Korey Tavaris Bailey was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking Cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense)

Trafficking Crack Cocaine (3rd or subsequent offense)

Trafficking Fentanyl (3rd or subsequent offense)

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Violence 1st Degree

Korey Tavaris Bailey (CCSO)

“My tolerance for drug traffickers and violent felons is zero, especially those who have multiple convictions,” Chester County sheriff Max Dorsey said. “For those who squander the second, third, and subsequent chances they’ve been given, our office will use every tool at our disposal to ensure your path ends in a prison cell for the rest of your life.”

Both Bailey and Dooley were transported to the Chester County detention center, where their bonds have been denied by a Chester County Magistrate Judge.

CCSO is working this investigation alongside law enforcement partners with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

No additional details have been released at this time, but count on FITSNews to provide updates on this case – and on other drug-related developments across the Palmetto State.

