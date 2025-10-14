Guest Column: South Carolina Must Close the Revolving Door of Justice

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by PAMELA EVETTE

Alexander Dickey, a career criminal with a record of 48 crimes, 31 of which were felonies, should never have been on the streets of Columbia on the night of May 3, 2025.

Critical failures within our judicial system and criminal databases allowed him to avoid prison and continue his life of crime — ultimately leading to the horrific murder of 22-year-old Logan Federico. The hard truth is this: South Carolina’s judicial system is broken, and it’s been this way for far too long. For decades, prosecutors across the state have lacked access to the data and tools necessary to keep violent criminals off the streets.

This begs the question: if those within our justice system knew this was an issue, why hasn’t anything been done about it?

Attorney General Alan Wilson, the state’s chief prosecutor, has been in office for 15 years. Surely he knew how difficult it was for prosecutors across the state to get access to comprehensive information about offenders. Yet, to my knowledge, he never asked the General Assembly or the Governor’s Office for funding to make the necessary improvements.

On the contrary, within a year of his election, our new S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Kittredge recognized the urgent need to improve access to information within our court system, in and he immediately brought it to the Governor’s and my attention. I’m proud to say that Gov. McMaster and I worked with the State Legislature to secure funding in the executive budget for enhanced technology to address this issue and better protect South Carolinians.

But fixing the system isn’t just about technology — it’s about accountability.

South Carolina must reform how we select our judges. The governor should have the power to appoint judges based on merit, with final confirmation by the State Legislature, ensuring S.C.’s judges are accountable to one thing only: the law. That means we need real term limits, performance reviews, and strict ethics to ensure our courts uphold justice.

We must also provide our brave men and women in law enforcement with the tools, training, and resources they need to keep families safe and violent criminals off our streets. Repeatedly arresting the same offenders is not only dangerous, but is meaningless if prosecutors don’t have the data and information to put and keep them behind bars.

Bottom line: the days of committing crimes and not serving the time needs to end in South Carolina. To do this, we need a justice system that is swift, firm, and fair — one that protects victims, not criminals.

We need prosecutors who are willing to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, and judges who deliver sentences that match the severity of the crime.

And we need an Attorney General who is willing to get involved in cases with significant implications for our state EVERY time, not just when it suits his personal or political ambitions.

Let’s consider the Logan Federico case against that of Samatha Josephson who was brutally murdered in 2019 after getting into a car posing as an Uber. Did Wilson get involved or push for the death penalty in her case? No. Why not? Her murder was just as heinous. The only difference, as far as I can tell, is that he’s now running for governor.

We must do better. The safety of our state and its people depend on it.

As governor, I will fight to close the revolving door of justice once and for all — holding every level of our system accountable, from the courthouse to the Attorney General’s office — and help restore the safety and security South Carolina families deserve.

We can’t bring Ms. Federico back — but we can pray for her loved ones and honor her life by ensuring that justice is served and that no other family experiences the same preventable tragedy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Pamela Evette is the 93rd Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina and a Republican candidate for Governor. A businesswoman, conservative fighter, and proud Trump ally, she has stood shoulder to shoulder with President Trump and Governor Henry McMaster to secure our borders, strengthen law enforcement, and put South Carolina first. She is dedicated to advancing conservative leadership that delivers results for the people of South Carolina.

