Guest Column: Why South Carolina Must Act Now On Hemp Drinks

by HEATH SESSIONS

***

Earlier this year, Kentucky took a decisive step to address an issue that South Carolina can no longer afford to ignore. Hemp-infused drinks — previously sold in bars, convenience stores, and grocery aisles — are now regulated by the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) board in Kentucky. They may only be sold in licensed liquor stores, and only to adults over 21.

These products are marketed like soft drinks or energy drinks, but they contain intoxicating compounds that can impair judgment, coordination, and decision-making. They masquerade as harmless “alternatives,” but the reality is that they are addictive substances with unknown long-term consequences. Unfortunately, the political reality in Columbia, S.C. is that an outright ban would face steep opposition.

That doesn’t mean we should do nothing, though.

***

We’ve already seen, tragically, what happens when the state fails to keep dangerous products off the market. In December 2024, my district was shaken when a young man entered a local vape shop, high after eating a legally sold chocolate bar laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms. He killed two innocent people and wounded a third. That product was legal. It was sold openly, without the oversight or restrictions you would expect for something capable of destroying lives.

That horrifying event underscores the core problem: South Carolina’s regulatory framework is simply not prepared to deal with the rapidly growing, ever-changing market for hemp and other intoxicating “alternative” products. If something can alter your mind, impair your body, and lead to deadly consequences, it should not be available next to bottled water or candy bars.

Opponents will argue that hemp drinks are harmless compared to alcohol. But that misses the point. Alcohol has been regulated for generations, with age limits, licensing requirements, and enforcement mechanisms in place. Hemp drinks are a brand-new frontier. We don’t fully understand their effects, and in the absence of regulation they are being marketed directly to teenagers and young adults. Other opponents will argue that by moving hemp drinks into the ABC system, it goes against free market principles by cutting out existing retailers and creates market benefits for the ABC stores. This argument is one that we should fully consider.

***

***

Kentucky’s solution isn’t perfect, but it is practical. By moving hemp drinks into the ABC system, Kentucky at least ensures that only adults have access to them and can purchase them, that sales are tracked and monitored, and that consumers understand they’re buying a regulated intoxicant, not a novelty soda. That’s a common-sense, achievable step for South Carolina to take right now.

Doing nothing is not an option. We cannot wait for another tragedy like the one in my district before taking action. South Carolina has a chance — right now — to get ahead of this issue and show that we take public safety seriously.

We should follow Kentucky’s lead: regulate hemp drinks under ABC, keep them out of convenience stores, and restrict sales to adults over 21. It is not the perfect solution, but it is the responsible one.

The safety of our communities demands no less.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Heath Sessions represents the citizens of S.C. House District 46 in York County. He is currently serving as medical subcommittee chair in the S.C. House of Representatives’ 3M committee – working on important issues as medical prior authorization, pharmacy benefit manager reform, and eliminating physician non-competes.

***

