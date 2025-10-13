Four Victims Identified In Mass Shooting On St. Helena Island

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

Authorities have identified the four individuals killed in the early-morning mass shooting that erupted on Sunday (October 12, 2025) at Willie’s Bar & Grill on St. Helena Island — a tragedy that left sixteen others wounded and stunned Beaufort County residents.

According to the Beaufort County coroner’s office, all four victims were pronounced dead at approximately 12:49 a.m. EDT on October 12, 2025, at 7 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — the location of the bar owned and operated by Willie Turral.

The deceased were identified as:

Kashawn Glaze , 22, of Beaufort, S.C.

, 22, of Beaufort, S.C. Chiraad Smalls (originally listed as Sherrod), 33, of Beaufort, S.C.

(originally listed as Sherrod), 33, of Beaufort, S.C. A’shan’tek Milledge , 22, of Burton, S.C.

, 22, of Burton, S.C. Amos Gary, 54, of St. Helena, S.C.

All four victims died from gunshot wounds. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) remains the lead investigative agency on the case.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, several outlets reported that the gathering was connected to a Battery Creek High School alumni event. On Monday, the Beaufort County School District (BCSD) issued a statement refuting any official connection to the event:

“It has been reported by numerous media outlets that the event in which the mass shooting occurred on St. Helena this weekend was a Battery Creek High School alumni event. To be clear, this event was not sanctioned nor organized by Battery Creek High School administration or the Beaufort County School District.”

District officials added that no staff, facility, or school resources were involved in the privately organized gathering.

COMMUNITY IN SHOCK – INVESTIGATION INTENSIFIES

In a Monday afternoon update, Lieutenant Daniel Allen, public affairs officer for BCSO, said investigators are continuing to pursue multiple leads and have identified persons of interest connected to the case.

“This is an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate persons of interest,” Allen said. “We have appreciated the many members of the community who have been coming forward with information. We also appreciate your continued patience as we investigate this difficult tragedy that occurred in our community.”

Officials have urged anyone with information, photos, or videos to contact Master Sergeant Duncan at 843-255-3418. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County by using the P3 Tips app, visiting tipsbft.com, or calling 844-TIPS-BFT (844-847-7238).

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones.”

Elected leaders — including U.S. senator Tim Scott, congresswoman Nancy Mace, and lieutenant governor Pamela Evette — expressed condolences and called for unity amid the grief.

The tragic news out of Beaufort County is heartbreaking. I’m lifting up in prayer the families who lost loved ones and those who were injured. All of us in South Carolina will be holding those affected close in our hearts in the days ahead. — Senator Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) October 12, 2025

SPOTLIGHT ON BAR OWNER WILLIE TURRAL

The owner of the bar, Willie Turral, is no stranger to controversy. FITSNews readers may recall that in 2022, founding editor Will Folks reported on the implosion of Turral’s once-promising political career after a series of revelations derailed his campaign for Beaufort County auditor.

Turral — then 36 — emerged as the Republican frontrunner for Beaufort County auditor, touting himself as a young, reform-minded conservative. But as Folks reported, his campaign collapsed when opponent David Cadd surfaced records of past arrests in Georgia, screenshots of erratic social-media posts, and a video showing Turral allegedly smoking marijuana while criticizing first responders and comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Local party leaders — including Beaufort County sheriff P.J. Tanner — quickly withdrew endorsements, calling Turral’s remarks “anti-police” and “radical.” Turral, in turn, blamed his downfall on racism and hypocrisy within the GOP, claiming he was targeted for “speaking his mind” during a period of national unrest.

“He needs to drop out,” one county Republican leader told FITSNews at the time. “More due diligence was needed.”

Despite the controversy, Turral insisted he had “reformed” and continued to promote himself as a community advocate and entrepreneur. Public filings later linked him to several small-business ventures, including the St. Helena establishment now at the center of this deadly investigation.

RELATED | THE IMPLOSION OF WILLIE TURRAL

In the years since, Turral recast himself as a small-business owner and event promoter, opening Willie’s Bar & Grill on St. Helena Island — the venue where Sunday’s shooting took place.

Public records (.pdf) also show Turral is currently facing two unrelated felony charges in Beaufort County General Sessions Court:

Computer Crime — First Degree , for allegedly accessing computer data valued over $10,000 in December 2023 and

, for allegedly accessing computer data valued over $10,000 in December 2023 and Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent — Value Over $10,000, a financial-crime indictment handed down in February 2024.

He was arrested on December 21, 2023, then released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond. His legal defense is led by S.C. senator Margie Bright Matthews.

Court records indicate the cases remain pending in the S.C. Fourteenth Judicial Circuit. There is no indication in law-enforcement statements or public filings that these charges are in any way connected to the October 12 shooting at his establishment.

A COMMUNITY DEMANDS ANSWERS

The shooting — one of the worst mass-casualty incidents in Beaufort County’s recent history — has shaken the close-knit island community of St. Helena to its core. As investigators work to determine what led to the gunfire, residents are left searching for answers and mourning four lives lost.

With persons of interest identified and tips continuing to come in, authorities say their work is far from over. The investigation remains active, and more information is expected to be released as detectives confirm details and follow up on leads.

For now, Willie’s Bar & Grill remains the focus of this sprawling investigation — a gathering place turned crime scene in the heart of a community still struggling to process the violence that unfolded there.

This is a developing story. FITSNews will continue to monitor the BCSO investigation, forthcoming court filings, and community responses as additional information becomes available…

