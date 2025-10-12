Four Dead, Sixteen Injured In Mass Shooting On St. Helena Island

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

A late-night gathering on St. Helena Island turned deadly early Sunday morning when gunfire erupted at a crowded bar, leaving at least four people dead and sixteen others injured, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Shortly before 1:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday (October 12, 2025), deputies were dispatched to Willie’s Bar and Grill at 7 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after multiple 911 callers reported a shooting.

When first responders arrived at the establishment, they encountered a large, chaotic crowd — “hundreds of people,” per investigators — with victims and witnesses scattering to nearby businesses and properties seeking cover as shots rang out.

Deputies and Beaufort County EMS began triaging victims on scene while others self-transported to area hospitals. In all, at least twenty people were injured, BCSO said. Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while four others were transported in critical condition.

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and pursuing persons of interest, although as of Sunday afternoon BCSO has not announced any arrests or possible motives.

The sheriff’s office acknowledged assistance from multiple law-enforcement agencies, local fire departments, and Beaufort County EMS in responding to what is believed to be one of the largest mass-casualty shootings in the county’s recent history.

Investigators are asking anyone with information — including photos or videos from the scene — to contact Master Sergeant Duncan at 843-255-3418.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Beaufort County by using the P3 Tips app, visiting tipsbft.com, or calling 844-TIPS-BFT (844-847-7238).

“This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone,” a statement from the sheriff’s office noted. “We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones.”

Sunday’s shooting prompted responses from elected leaders at all levels of government in the Palmetto State.

“The tragic news out of Beaufort County is heartbreaking,” U.S. senator Tim Scott wrote on X. “I’m lifting up in prayer the families who lost loved ones and those who were injured. All of us in South Carolina will be holding those affected close in our hearts in the days ahead.”

“Heartbroken to hear about the tragic shooting in Beaufort County,” first district congresswoman Nancy Mace noted. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence.”

“I am deeply saddened by this news coming out of Beaufort County,” lieutenant governor Pamela Evette posted to her socials. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost loved ones, those who are recovering from injuries, and our first responders as they investigate this incident.”

“Our community feels the weight of this devastation,” Beaufort, S.C. city councilman Josh Scallate wrote on his Facebook page. “This is a painful reminder that even in a place many call paradise, poverty and crime cast long shadows over those who seek to live in and enjoy its beauty. The fear and heartbreak are real, and they demand a clear, public response.”

South Carolina Democrats jumped on the shooting as an opportunity to push “common sense solutions to end the epidemic of gun violence.”

“Gun violence continues to devastate our communities, and it must not be normalized,” a statement from the Horry County Democratic Party (HCDP) noted.

