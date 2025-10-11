Judge’s Home Burns, Judicial Reform Battle, Scott Spivey Update – Week In Review 10/11/2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolinians were shocked last Saturday when FITSNews exclusively reported on a massive fire at the beach home of S.C. circuit court judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former state senator Arnold Goodstein.

With initial reports suggesting a potential arson attack – as well as news of an “explosion” at the compound – speculation began spreading online almost as quickly as the flames. Ideologues of all stripes moving quickly to assign a political motivation to the blaze – facts be damned. As we soon reported, however, initial inquiries into the cause of the fire failed to uncover any “evidence of criminality,” per a statement from S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) chief Mark Keel.

All we know so far is the property was completely destroyed – and three of Goodstein’s relatives sustained serious injuries as they evacuated the residence. As for judge Goodstein – who has reportedly been on the receiving end of death threats at various points in her judicial career – she was reportedly walking on the beach at the time of the incident and was thankfully unharmed.

While the investigation into the fire at the Goodstein beach compound continues, I joined our special projects director Dylan Nolan to discuss the fallout from the conflagration – and the challenges of reporting on acts of political violence (or suspected political violence) in the current climate. Things have changed dramatically since the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last month, raising the stakes of our debate – and the obligation on our media outlets to get things right.

***

In our second segment this week, research director Jenn Wood and I broke down a ton of new developments tied to the battle for judicial reform in the Palmetto State – most notably a big press conference in York, S.C. held by sixteenth circuit solicitor Kevin Brackett and first circuit solicitor David Pascoe – two prosecutors who have been battling judicial corruption for years (see here and here).

Brackett and Pascoe are continuing to push state lawmakers to strengthen South Carolina’s bond and sentencing laws – and to reform the corrupt method by which Palmetto State lawmakers choose judges.

Joining the two solicitors at the press conference was Steve Federico, whose impassioned advocacy on behalf of his late daughter – 22-year-old Logan Hailey Federico – has galvanized the judicial reform movement in South Carolina.

Jenn and I also discussed the latest developments in the roadside shooting case of Scott Spivey, a North Carolina insurance adjuster who was gunned down in Horry County in September 2023 following a dispute with two other motorists. S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson‘s office has previously determined this to be a “Stand Your Ground” shooting – meaning the two individuals who returned fire at Spivey during the the confrontation are protected from criminal prosecution and civil liability.

As part of a broader referral related to this case, Wilson is opening that determination up to scrutiny from another prosecutor – S.C. seventh circuit solicitor Barry J. Barnette.

***

