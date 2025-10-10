New Details Emerge In Latest Arrest Of Greenville Developer Ron Rallis

Police say real estate mogul resisted arrest after an alleged drunk driving incident with his 4-year-old daughter in tow…

by ANDY FANCHER

New details have emerged in the latest arrest of Greenville, South Carolina real estate mogul Ron Rallis, who gained statewide attention during the 2022 election cycle after accusing U.S. Rep. William Timmons of having an affair with his estranged wife.

Rallis — whose feud with Timmons didn’t stop the congressman from winning reelection — has remained in the headlines for more than just painting a Greenville church pink to draw attention to what he vaguely described as “his issue” during that campaign.

As FITSNews has repeatedly reported, the 46-year-old has landed in handcuffs at least four times since 2022 — including for allegedly driving under the influence (DUI) and racking up multiple traffic infractions in Charleston County last fall, and for contempt of court in Greenville in April 2023.

That pattern continued in 2025, when the Upstate developer was jailed in Newport Beach, California, on the evening of July 2 following an alleged domestic incident that led to an emergency protective order claiming he “punched, pushed and strangled [the] victim.”

Rallis’ attorneys told FITSNews the case “got thrown out” at the time of our initial report.

The same cannot be said for his latest arrest.

Ron Rallis and his daughter on or about Nov. 9, 2023. (Instagram)

On Wednesday, Rallis was booked at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County — once again on a DUI charge, but this time with added allegations of resisting arrest and child endangerment involving his 4-year-old daughter.

According to an incident report (.pdf) from the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety (FBDPS), Rallis struck the rear driver’s side door of a Jeep traveling eastbound on East Ashley Avenue while driving his truck.

According to the officer who arrived on the scene, when he asked Rallis where he was coming from, the developer turned to his daughter — who was seated in the vehicle with him — and she responded that they were coming from dinner.

“I asked him what happened,” the officer wrote in the report. “He told me, nothing, absolutely nothing, it was just a wreck. I asked him what direction he was coming from and he told me, I was going straight [sic].”

The officer further noted he could smell alcohol on Rallis’ breath, and that the developer was periodically slurring his speech and appeared “very disoriented.” That impression only deepened when the officer indicated he asked Rallis for his vehicle registration three times.

“When I asked again for his documents and told him I had instructed him several times to retrieve them for me,” the officer wrote, “he replied, ‘my friend, that’s the first time you have asked [sic].’”

It wasn’t until additional units arrived on scene that the responding officer asked Rallis to step out of the vehicle and inquired as to how much he had to drink.

“One drink,” Rallis purportedly replied.

According to officers, better lighting revealed his eyes appeared to be watery and bloodshot – which was consistent with a mug shot posted on the Charleston County detention center website following his booking.

Ronald Dean Rallis Jr. (Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center)

Rallis was asked to participate in a standard field sobriety test.

“I am absolutely not doing that,” he purportedly responded. “Zero chance of me doing that.”

According to the incident report, he was subsequently advised at 9:05 p.m. EDT that he was under arrest.

“When I advised the subject that he was under arrest,” the officer wrote, “he began to resist by pulling his arms forward and yelling, ‘Wait wait?’ The subject continued to tense his arms.”

After reportedly “guiding” the 6-foot-3, 190-pound suspect “into” a wall, he was transported to FBDPS headquarters where he refused to provide a breath sample. A notice of suspension was subsequently completed and served on Rallis’ driver’s license.

His daughter was released — with Rallis’ consent — to an individual whose name was redacted from the report, according to the official police narrative.

A separate incident report (.pdf) noted that FBDPS prepared an “additional warrant affidavit” for child endangerment for Rallis, due to his daughter “being a passenger in the vehicle during the incident.”

While Rallis’ charges were not listed in the state’s public index at the time of this publication, he no longer appears in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center’s inmate search — indicating he has likely been released on bond.

Rallis did not respond to a request for comment from this reporter.

