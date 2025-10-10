Crossroads 2026: Pamela Evette’s Campaign Goes Nuclear Against Rival Alan Wilson

South Carolina Republican gubernatorial campaigns are ratcheting up the rhetoric as a wide open race goes “radioactive” far earlier than expected…

Temperatures in the already contentious 2026 South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary race rose several degrees on Thursday afternoon (October 9, 2025). A spokesman for lieutenant governor Pamela Evette’s campaign issued a take-no-prisoners statement aimed directly at top-tier rival, four-term attorney general Alan Wilson.

And his campaign replied in kind…

It’s a marked departure from the Evette camp’s previous public comments – and yet another indication that the campaign’s already caustic tone is growing increasingly incendiary.

Things started on a relatively routine note when a Wilson-aligned political action committee blasted Evette over what it called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices within the company Evette formerly owned. These practices were exclusively reported by FITSNews back in July.

By law, PACs are not allowed to coordinate their messaging with the political campaigns for which they advocate.

According to the SC Action Conservative Action Fund, Evette’s “HR firm bragged online about how pushing diversity makes companies look more progressive, and she personally coached CEOs on how to game the system and grab government contracts through diversity quotas.”

“That’s not standing up for the American worker or conservative values,” the PAC added.

When the issue was first raised upon Evette’s entry into the race last July, her campaign responded at the time with this statement attributed to campaign manager Megan Finnern:

“Pamela Evette founded and grew a merit-based business, and has been clear in her beliefs — both in her time as a business owner and now as lieutenant governor — that employees seeking a job or a promotion should be judged by the quality of their work alone. Pamela has had no financial interest in or operational control of QBS since 2019, long before anything referenced in this story and in any of the cited claims.”

That was then. Fast forward to this week, when the attack was recently resumed.

Asked for comment on the latest DEI broadside, the Evette campaign provided the following statement… attributable to Chris Grant, its general consultant.

“We aren’t surprised Alan Wilson, a historically corrupt, low T, kiddie porn protecting Attorney General, is lying about Pamela’s record. We just wish he put as much effort into complying with S.C.’s ethics laws and fixing his office’s record of letting illegals go free as he does making up lies about the Lt. Governor — a.k.a. the woman who is currently kicking his ass.”

That statement marked a notable change in tone for Evette’s campaign – mimicking the more aggressive rhetoric employed against Wilson by another front-running candidate for governor, Nancy Mace.

That shift wasn’t lost on Wilson’s campaign. Since the attorney general was mentioned by name, his campaign was offered an opportunity to respond – and provided this statement from Claire Brady, Wilson’s deputy campaign manager.

“Pam has spent $2 million lying about having the Governor and President’s endorsement, and 41% of the state still doesn’t know who she is. More troubling, even after the ad blitz of false endorsements, her image is only marginally above water. Folks aren’t buying what they’re selling. Some advice: if you start to follow Nancy Mace’s campaign strategy, make sure the tinfoil hat is screwed on tight.”

The race’s increasingly incendiary language is emblematic of exchanges which typically take place in the days and weeks preceding the partisan primary elections – which are still eight months away.

“Dayum!” one long-time South Carolina political observer not associated with any campaign told us. “If they’re talking like that now, just image what it will be like come May. Better have your Hazmat suit handy. This race is going to be radioactive.”

