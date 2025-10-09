Greenville Developer Ron Rallis Arrested Again

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A month after his arrest in California made headlines, South Carolina real estate mogul Ron Rallis is in trouble with the law again on the east coast.

The wealthy Greenville, S.C. developer – whose acrimonious and exceedingly public beef with U.S. congressman William Timmons made headlines during the 2022 election cycle – was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest in Charleston County on Wednesday eventing.

He was arrested by officers of the Folly Beach Department of Public Safety (FBDPS).

Rallis, 46, was booked into the Charleston County detention center at approximately 11:43 p.m. EDT.

Ron Rallis (Charleston County)

FITSNews is requesting information from the city as to the circumstances which precipitated Rallis’ arrest.

Last month, we reported that Rallis was involved in a domestic incident with a female victim on the evening of July 2, 2025 in Newport Beach, California. According to an emergency protective order issued in the immediate aftermath of the incident, Rallis allegedly “punched, pushed and strangled (the) victim.”

The Newport incident wasn’t Rallis’ first brush with the law.

Last fall, he was arrested in Charleston County on multiple charges following a vehicular stop – and prior to that he spent three months in jail after being found in contempt of a Greenville family court in connection with his contentious divorce and custody battle.

Rallis achieved peak notoriety in the summer of 2022 when he strode into a West End Greenville church he had previously purchased – and painted pink – and gave this news outlet an exclusive interview regarding his starring role in the Timmons’ sex scandal.

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

