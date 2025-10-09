Bloodlust On The Ballot In Virginia

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

***

Bloodlust in on the ballot in Virginia.

The recent rise in left-wing political violence should send shudders down the spines of those familiar with the left’s historical willingness to use force to effectuate its political goals, whether that be through the extensive domestic bombing campaigns waged by the Weather Underground in the 1970’s, the destruction America’s cities in the summer of 2020 as (parts of) the nation paid it’s respects to George Floyd or the Communist Party’s slaughter of more than 100,000,000 individuals who stood between it and power in the 20th century.

Recent attacks show these horrors are closer to a policy position than an abberation.

The heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old political activist, has not been proven to have been committed by a leftist – but it has led countless left-wingers to expose the darkest parts of their souls in a fevered frenzy to celebrate Kirk’s death online.

***

The Kirk Family (Via: X)

***

While this news outlet has reported on multiple South Carolina educators losing their jobs over insensitive social media posts condoning the murder, nobody in the Palmetto State revealed themselves to be even half as much of a monster as Virginia Democratic attorney general candidate Jay Jones.

In a recently published series of shocking text messages sent to a fellow representative during Jones’ tenure in the Virginia sate legislature, he referenced his desire to shoot the then-speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates Todd Gilbert in the head.

“Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, hitler, and pol pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head,” Jones wrote.

Carrie Coyner, the delegate with whom Jones was conversing, expressed her revulsion at the message.

“Jay,” Coyner responded. “Please stop.”

“It really bothers me when you talk about hurting people or wishing death on them,” she added.

***

The Gilbert Family (Via: X)

***

But Jones was just getting started – calling Coyner to tell her how much he hoped Gilbert’s wife would watch her children die, believing this would change Coyner’s political views.

“You weren’t trying to understand,” Coyner texted Jones after ending the call. “You were talking about hopping [sic] jennifer Gilbert’s children would die.”

Jones didn’t deny wishing death on the Gilbert children.

“Yes, I’ve told you this before,” he said. “Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy.”

In a sane world this would be a campaign-ending scandal, but we don’t live in a sane world.

***

Instead, Virginia Democrats doubled down – both the Virginia Democratic Party and it’s gubernatorial nominee, former CIA officer Abagail Spanberger, have to this point supported Jones’ continued candidacy.

While Jones’ murderous fantasies are concerning, it’s fair to point out that both political parties have been embarrassed in the past by members who have indulged in the excesses of extremist ideology. But what is truly troubling is that by failing to demand Jones’s resignation, Democrats have put their most wicked idealogical impulses on the ballot instead of rejecting them.

At the time of this writing, an internecine pressure campaign to force Jones off of the ticket is underway – but regardless of whether Jones is eventually ousted, the fact that he is still the Democratic nominee nearly a week after the publication of his murder fantasy messages means the damage is done.

This should serve as a warning: not only that individuals as demented as Jones are serving in elected office and attempting to take control of the nation’s juridicial systems, but that a political party committed to supporting such demented individuals – even after they reveal themselves as profoundly spiritually rotten – has the allegiance of roughly half of the country’s population.

***

***

If you’re a conservative, now is the time to understand that there are more people who think you deserve “two bullets to the head” than you could possibly imagine. And these same people think your wife and children, regardless of their political disposition or lack thereof, deserve to meet the same fate.

We aren’t dealing with a difference of opinion on deficit spending or healthcare policy, but a bloodlust that threatens to tear this nation apart.

History tells us we ought to take this threat deadly seriously.

***

