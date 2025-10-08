Wes Climer Raises Big Bucks, Enjoys Cross-Spectrum GOP Support

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

It’s difficult to get South Carolina Republicans to agree on much of anything these days. Ever since the GOP attained majority status – and more recently, super-majority status – in the Palmetto State, the party has perpetually been at war with itself.

The GOP is divided into two camps: a small band of fiscal conservatives who adhere to the party’s stated principles of limited government, lower taxes and less spending – and much larger collection of politicians who comprise the establishment wing of the party (essentially a bunch of fiscal liberals).

Throughout his nine-year tenure in the S.C. Senate, Wes Climer has consistently aligned with the fiscal conservative wing of the party. A financial planner, Climer has been praised effusively by FITSNews for his principled stands – including his recent bid to (successfully) block an unconstitutional legislative pay raise.

While Climer hasn’t always landed on the right side of the issues we care about (ahem), he has figured out a way to be adversarial without being antagonistic. And while he’s made a few enemies along the way… his enemy count is lower than it could be because he tends not to be an enemy to those with whom he disagrees.

It turns out we’re not the only ones who appreciate the way Climer conducts himself in the arena…

***

This week, the 43-year-old Charlotte native unveiled his first quarterly campaign finance filing report in his bid for the Palmetto State’s fifth congressional district. That’s the seat which is being vacated by Ralph Norman, who is campaigning for governor of South Carolina.

Norman has endorsed Climer and contributed to his candidacy – as have numerous other Palmetto State elected officials and conservative leaders. Climer’s list of backers shows he’s receiving support “from across the Republican spectrum,” according to a release sent from his campaign.

Among those financially supporting Climer are DOGE SC founder Rom Reddy, former gubernatorial candidate John Warren, former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Moms for Liberty leader Caitlin Boyle, S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith and U.S. congressman William Timmons.

Climer has also received endorsements from state lawmakers who are arch-enemies at the S.C. State House – including leading GOP establishment mouthpiece Brandon Guffey and S.C. Freedom Caucus members Jackie Terribile and Josiah Magnuson. At speaker Smith’s behest, Guffey has waged nonstop war against the Freedom Caucus in Columbia… but these rival legislative factions appear to be on the same page in this race.

Climer’s cross-spectrum appeal resulted in him raising an impressive $415,000 during his first fifty-nine days as a candidate.

“I’m not letting up,” Climer said in a statement announcing his haul. “I’m going to work as hard as I can every single day for the next thirteen months to show voters how hard I will work for them in Washington.”

Climer is heavily favored against small businessman Bill Bledsoe in the GOP primary for this seat. Two Democrats – airline worker Andrew Clough and former corporate fashion executive Mallory Dittmer – are seeking their party’s nomination.

Filing for next spring’s partisan primary elections officially opens in March, with the primaries themselves scheduled for June 9, 2026. Democrats hope to be competitive in the fifth district, a seat they held from 1883-2010. If Climer is able to maintain his cross-spectrum GOP support, however, that goal is likely to be out of reach.

***

