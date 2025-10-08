Fatal Motorcycle Crash Of Spartanburg Sheriff’s Captain: Toxicology Report Negative

No drugs or alcohol found in law enforcement leader’s system as legal cases tied to former sheriff intensify…

by ANDY FANCHER

Toxicology results for the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) captain who died in a motorcycle crash this summer have come back negative, the Oconee County Coroner confirmed to FITSNews.

Captain Steven Henderson, 49, of Duncan, South Carolina was killed on August 15, 2025, when his 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming SUV on Pickens Highway (SC Highway 183), according to the S.C. Highway Patrol (SCHP).

As FITSNews previously reported, Oconee County 911 was alerted to the head-on crash at 8:16 p.m. EDT. Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) were among the authorities who responded to the scene near Gilbert Drive, about two miles north of Walhalla.

Because the incident occurred on a state highway — a winding, two-lane stretch flanked by grassy embankments and trees — SCHP served as the lead investigative agency.

Within hours of the wreck, an SCHP spokesperson confirmed that Henderson “definitely” crossed the yellow center line and struck an oncoming Chevy Suburban, sending its driver to Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

From left: Taylor Henderson, Capt. Steven Henderson and ex-sheriff Chuck Wright on or about January 31, 2024. (Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

In a separate press release (.pdf), Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis confirmed Henderson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash but was pronounced dead at the scene due to “multiple blunt force injuries.”

Within the month, Addis confirmed to FITSNews that the toxicology report was still pending – and that no autopsy was performed, which is standard practice in fatal crashes where the cause of death is clear.

It wasn’t until a follow-up email in September that Addis confirmed Henderson’s toxicology results were negative.

“Nothing was detected in analysis,” Addis added, noting Henderson was “not under the influence.”

“Negative report,” the coroner concluded via email.

Henderson’s death came during a ceaselessly turbulent period for SCSO, as the county was approaching a special election runoff for sheriff following the resignation — and public unraveling — of former sheriff Chuck Wright amid a multi-agency criminal investigation.

Henderson joined SCSO during Wright’s first year in office in 2005, serving in various roles across Uniform Patrol, Narcotics, the K-9 Unit and SWAT before Wright promoted him to Captain of Uniform Patrol in January 2024 — the highest-ranking member of that division.

Promoted during the same ceremony was Robert Cheeks, whom Wright elevated to First Lieutenant of Uniform Patrol after roughly eight years with the department — effectively serving as Henderson’s second-in-command over a division of nearly 130 officers.

Cheeks later become one of nine Republican candidates to run for sheriff after Wright vacated the office in May 2025. He later backed retired trooper Bill Rhyne in the primary runoff – which Rhyne won in a landslide over longtime Wright ally and county coroner Rusty Clevenger.

It wasn’t until exactly one month after Clevenger conceded, and 29 days after Henderson’s funeral procession, that Wright pleaded guilty to three federal felonies: conspiracy to steal federal funds, wire fraud conspiracy and obtaining controlled substances by misrepresentation.

From left: 1st Lt. Robert Cheeks and Capt. Steven Henderson on or about January 20, 2024. (Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

His plea was signed alongside his two attorneys, Gregory Harris and Trey Gowdy — a former 7th Circuit Solicitor, former U.S. Congressman and current Fox News personality — whose family financially supported Clevenger’s unsuccessful bid for sheriff.

Clevenger had once served under Gowdy at the solicitor’s office.

In addition to Wright, federal prosecutors charged SCSO’s longtime chaplain, Amos Durham, and former code enforcement officer Lawson “LB” Watson for their alleged roles in abusing public funds — either to support their personal lives or for work that was never performed.

Federal authorities appeared to have stopped short of addressing broader allegations surrounding Wright’s tenure — including an illegal gambling network that reportedly bankrolled his rise to sheriff in 2004, and any mention of what Watson was actually doing with taxpayer resources in Reidville for nearly two decades.

Though Wright and other deputies have not been formally linked to broader allegations, internal communications obtained by FITSNews confirm that officials at the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were aware of serious concerns involving Watson as early as 2018 — and appear to have done little more than acknowledge the red flags.

The casket of Capt. Steven Henderson during his funeral procession, Aug. 20, 2025. (Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Despite federal charges being filed against Wright last month, SLED’s criminal investigation into the former sheriff — and Durham — remains active. Prosecutorial responsibilities in the case were transferred nearly four months ago to 10th Circuit Solicitor Micah Black, according to a letter from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office (.pdf).

Black has not responded to multiple requests for comment from this author.

On a separate front, the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) has ordered Wright to appear before the agency after it filed 65 counts alleging numerous violations of state ethics laws during his tenure, according to two notices of hearings filed earlier this month.

These filings were delivered to the attorney representing Wright at the state level: Steven L. Denton — a former sheriff’s office captain who returned to SCSO when Wright took office in 2005, later entering private practice, where he has represented a range of criminal defendants.

As of this publishing, SCSO remains under the interim leadership of Jeffery Stephens, who was appointed by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster following Wright’s resignation.

According to federal filings, the arraignment for Wright, Watson and Durham is scheduled for October 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the Greenville County Federal Courthouse before U.S. Magistrate Judge William S. Brown.

As for Henderson, FITSNews is awaiting updates from SCHP on the status of their investigation.

This story may be updated.

