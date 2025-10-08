DOGE SC Endorses Curtis Loftis For Treasurer

“While others looked the other way, Curtis stood up for the citizen, not the bureaucracy…”

by WILL FOLKS

***

A day after endorsing South Carolina comptroller general candidate Mike Burkhold as its first “Palmetto Revolutionary,” DOGE SC – the citizen advocacy movement launched by Lowcountry businessman Rom Reddy – is supporting another candidate for a top fiscal post in state government.

This time, it’s veteran state treasurer Curtis Loftis – one of the few Republicans in South Carolina who has consistently stood with citizens and taxpayers during his time in elected office.

Loftis, 67, of West Columbia, S.C. has been unflinching in his commitment to transparency, accountability and taxpayer advocacy – even when the Palmetto State’s fiscally liberal status quo tried to take him out.

“Curtis is one of the strongest conservative voices in all of state government,” Reddy said in issuing DOGE SC’s coveted imprimatur, a green check mark.

***





Curtis is one of the strongest conservative voices in all of state government. He’s fought the status quo his entire political career and he hasn't backed down when the… pic.twitter.com/Sf33Wvjvzr — DOGE SC (@officialdogesc) October 7, 2025

***

“He’s fought the status quo his entire political career and he hasn’t backed down when the politicians pushed back,” Reddy continued.

That’s more accurate than most know…

Loftis was nearly ousted from his statewide post earlier this year when a cabal of left-leaning senators led by Larry Grooms held what amounted to a kangaroo court over several multi-billion dollar accounting errors made by former S.C. comptroller general Richard Eckstrom. After Eckstrom resigned to avoid impeachment, the current appointed comptroller – Democrat Brian J. Gaines – was blistered in an independent report earlier this year over another $1.8 billion accounting error.

What did Loftis have to do with the failure of Eckstrom and Gaines to do their jobs? Nothing… other than trying to help them clean up their messes.

“While others looked the other way, Curtis stood up for the citizen, not the bureaucracy,” Reddy continued. “Curtis understands what the Palmetto Revolution is all about — keeping government weak, keeping citizens strong, and restoring the founding principle that our rights come from God, not government.”

Citing DOGE SC’s prior endorsement of Burkhold, Reddy noted he and Loftis “will make an unbelievable team.”

“We’re proud to recognize Treasurer Curtis Loftis as a Palmetto Revolutionary and thank him for his unwavering commitment to the people of South Carolina,” Reddy said.

***

Loftis was first elected in 2010 during the Tea Party wave – decisively defeating a former legislator in the GOP primary that year. Unlike many so-called “conservatives” swept into office that year (including Nikki Haley and Henry McMaster), he has stood steadfastly against the Columbia swamp rather than becoming a part of it… hence the bid to oust him.

Loftis ran unopposed in the 2010 general election and handily won his primary in 2014. For the second election cycle in a row, Democrats declined to field a candidate against him that year. In 2018, Loftis was unopposed in the GOP primary but faced his first Democrat rival – a race he won handily with 55.05% of the vote.

During the last statewide election cycle in 2022, Loftis ran unopposed in the primary for the second straight time – and trounced Alliance Party candidate Sarah Work in the general election with 79.67% of the vote.

He is expected to face a credible primary challenge in 2026 from the fiscally liberal wing of the GOP establishment – a challenge DOGE SC’s support will go a long way in helping him rebuff.

As we noted last month, DOGE SC is currently enlisting legislative support for its “Covenant 250” agenda – which Reddy unveiled earlier this year. The group also launched a television advertising blitz last week in support of that agenda. It is expected to issued additional “green check marks” in the coming days as Reddy continues to flex his political muscle on the statewide stage.

***

***

