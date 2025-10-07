The Fog Lifted, The Bells Tolled: South Carolina’s 28th ‘Silent Witness’ Ceremony

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JENN WOOD

Beneath a pale morning fog that clung to the South Carolina State House grounds, dozens of crimson silhouettes stood waiting in silence — each one representing a life lost to domestic violence in 2024. As the Palmetto State’s 28th annual Silent Witness Ceremony began, the haze slowly lifted – and by the time the first victim’s name was read aloud, sunlight had broken through the clouds, casting long shadows across the steps of the state capital building.

S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson led the ceremony, drawing families, survivors, and advocates from across the state. One by one, as the names of each of the thirty-five women and eleven men were called, relatives carried life-sized silhouettes forward as a bell tolled in remembrance of their lives.

An additional unmarked figure was brought forward to symbolize victims whose stories may never be known…

“This ceremony reminds us that every life lost to domestic violence was a life of value and purpose,” Wilson said. “We honor their memory by strengthening our commitment to justice, protection, and the prevention of violence in our communities.”

***

Niwdayra Tapia, a domestic violence survivor, speaks at the 2025 Silent Witness Ceremony (Jenn Wood/FITSNews)

***

THE FACES BEHIND THE SILHOUETTES

Among the victims remembered were Jessica Barnes of Anderson County and Megan Bodiford of Bamberg County — two young women whose names FITSNews readers came to know through their heartbreaking stories.

Twenty-year-old Jessica Barnes, of Pendleton, disappeared on August 1, 2024. Two months later her mother, Cecilia Varvara, stood beside Pendleton police chief Robert Crosby as he announced the discovery of Jessica’s remains — and the arrest of her husband, Brandon Barnes, who confessed to strangling her to death.

Varvara’s faith was her foundation throughout the search for her daughter, and it remains her strength as she seeks justice in Jessica’s memory.

“I know from the beginning that they did something to her,” she said, referring to Brandon Barnes and his two female accomplices, Kendall Mims and Victoria Tippett.

***

Varvara, herself a survivor of domestic violence, had seen signs of the abuse long before Jessica’s disappearance. She said her daughter’s husband frequently isolated her from her close-knit family and that messages supposedly from Jessica didn’t sound like her — “mama” was suddenly spelled “momma,” for example.

Cecilia takes solace in knowing her daughter fought back — but she shouldn’t have had to.

“If you’re in an abusive relationship, if you’re in a controlling relationship, there is help,” she said. “I survived, she didn’t — and that’s why I’m here to speak for her and on her behalf.”

Even in grief, Varvara’s compassion remains intact.

“I would want them to find Jesus,” she said of the three charged in Jessica’s murder. “That’s what Jessica would want.”

***

***

Jessica’s story has become emblematic of the silent escalation that too often precedes domestic homicide — a reminder that non-fatal strangulation is not only a form of control, but the strongest predictor of future murder.

So too was the story of Megan Bodiford, a 25-year-old mother of three from Denmark, South Carolina, whose disappearance in April 2024 drew statewide attention. Just hours before she vanished, Megan sent an ominous message to a friend:

“If you don’t hear from me in thirty minutes, he killed me,” Bodiford wrote. “He has a gun.”

Bodiford’s charred remains were later found inside a torched vehicle off Turn Ray Road — mere miles from home. Her boyfriend, Jarrett Haskell Davis, was charged with murder, arson and desecrating human remains after investigators determined he shot and killed Megan before setting her vehicle ablaze.

Friends told FITSNews they repeatedly warned law enforcement that Davis was violating parole and abusing Bodiford. Those warnings, like so many before them, went unheeded.

Both women’s names were read aloud Tuesday — their silhouettes carried by loved ones through sunlight and shadow. Their stories, once told on these pages as breaking news, now serve as haunting reminders of what can happen when the system fails to listen in time.

***

***

A SHAMEFUL SILENCE

Amid the ceremony’s reflections, advocates pointed to South Carolina’s continued legislative gaps — particularly the state’s failure to criminalize nonfatal strangulation, a red-flag offense that experts identify as the number one predictor of future homicide.

Attendee Brian Bennett, a longtime domestic violence reform advocate, voiced frustration over lawmakers’ ongoing inaction.

“It’s a shame we have some in government who speak so passionately and openly about reducing deaths due to fentanyl, sextortion and more,” Bennett said. “However, they remain completely silent on strangulation assaults which is the number one indicator of a future homicide, especially for women. South Carolina has been waiting for eight years for the passage of a strangulation law — that if passed would be the most significant bill to reduce homicides in decades.”

As FITSNews previously reported in “Strangled Voices,” South Carolina remains the only state in the nation without a felony-level strangulation statute. Current law references “impeding breathing” as an aggravating factor but stops short of defining strangulation as its own violent crime — a gap that has allowed abusers to avoid serious penalties even after near-lethal assaults.

That could change soon, though. A bill introduced by state senator Brian Adams would make strangulation a standalone felony carrying penalties of up to fifteen years. The bill, S. 455, was introduced last March and received a favorable report from the S.C. judiciary committee in late April.

Lawmakers and prosecutors agree the legislation fills a “critical hole” in South Carolina’s domestic violence framework.

Medical and law enforcement experts testified that victims who survive strangulation are 750 percent more likely to later be murdered by their abuser. If enacted, Adams’ bill would bring South Carolina in line with every other state in the nation – giving prosecutors a crucial intervention tool to use before abuse turns deadly.

***

Sgt. James F. Ryan III plays ‘Amazing Grace’ at the conclusion of the 28th Silent Witness ceremony on the grounds of the S.C. State House on October 7, 2025. (Jenn Wood/FITSNews)

***

TURNING REMEMBRANCE INTO REFORM

As the final bell tolled and families placed flowers at the foot of the silhouettes, sunlight lingered on the capital steps — a brief brightness amid the dark clouds of grief.

For many in attendance, remembrance carried a clear mandate: to ensure that so many names read aloud this year are not echoed again next October.

After North Charleston Police sergeant James F. Ryan III played Amazing Grace on the bagpipe, the Silent Witness Ceremony ended as it began — in silence — broken only by the rustle of paper programs in the warm autumn breeze.

Until South Carolina’s long-awaited reforms become law, that silence remains both a memorial and a warning.

***

***

