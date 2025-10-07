Judge’s Beach Home Fire: S.C. Leaders Quell Arson Speculation

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

South Carolina law enforcement and political leaders moved quickly to quell speculation about a fire which consumed a beach home belonging to a Palmetto State judge over the weekend.

As FITSNews first reported, the Edisto Beach, S.C. home of state circuit court judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former state senator Arnold Goodstein, burned to the ground on Saturday morning (October 4, 2025). While the judge was not in the home at the time of the conflagration, her husband, son and grandchild were hospitalized in its aftermath after they were forced to evacuate the residence by leaping from an elevated first floor.

Arnold Goodstein – who was airlifted from the scene – reportedly underwent surgery on Monday (October 6, 2025) in connection with the multiple fractures he is said to have sustained during the evacuation. There is no immediate word as to his prognosis.

According to sources close to the family, Goodstein was credited with braving smoke and flames to ensure all of his relatives had been evacuated from the home prior to jumping from the elevated first floor balcony.

***

***

Initial reports from the scene strongly suggested arson might have played a role in the conflagration – as did reports of explosions on the property around the time the fire broke out. Judge Goodstein also previously received death threats – further fueling the speculation. When the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED)’s arson unit confirmed it was investigating the incident, it seemed clear where things were headed.

As we reported yesterday morning, though, our law enforcement sources indicated investigators had “not immediately uncovered evidence of criminality associated with the fire.”

That information was confirmed later in the day when SLED chief Mark Keel issued a statement updating the public on the status of the investigation.

“At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set,” Keel said. “SLED agents have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion.”

“The investigation into the fire is still active and ongoing,” Keel added. “Upon the conclusion of the investigation, SLED will issue a follow up statement with additional information. I urge our citizens, elected officials, and members of the press to exercise good judgement and not share information that has not been verified.”

***

Keel’s statement was amplified by S.C. governor Henry McMaster.

“There is no evidence the horrific fire at Judge Goodstein’s Edisto home was intentionally set,” McMaster wrote on X. “I echo Chief Keel’s call for everyone to exercise good judgment and avoid sharing unverified information while the investigation continues.”

While Keel and McMaster sought to downplay the arson speculation, a statement issued by the über-liberal S.C. trial lawyer lobby ramped it up.

“An attack or threat to a judge is a threat to the rule of law,” the group’s leader, Ashley Creech, said in comments provided to Lowcountry media. “It is deeply concerning that our current climate is such that any judge might face threats or attacks for their rulings. As a society and as a state, we must reject hostility and intimidation in all forms.”

Veteran Palmetto political strategist Wesley Donehue rebuked Creech – and called out the trial lawyers for their hypocrisy.

“South Carolina(‘s) trial lawyer association paid off MAGA influencers to fight tort reform through personal attacks and then quickly blames a fire at a judges house, where SLED says there is no foul play, on MAGA violence,” Donehue wrote on X.

***

