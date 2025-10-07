Fired Clemson Professor Files Lawsuit Against University Officials

“Radical elements of the political left in this country have shown themselves willing to celebrate and justify political violence.”

by DYLAN NOLAN

A terminated Clemson University professor fired for social media posts concerning the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has filed suit against the university on the grounds of an alleged violation of his First Amendment rights.

The suit, prepared by American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of South Carolina attorneys, alleges Joshua Bregy was improperly removed from his role as an assistant professor at the university’s Department of Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences after engaging in constitutionally protected speech.

The legal action is filed against numerous defendants including the university president James Clements, executive vice president for academic affairs Robert Jones, board chair Kim Wilkerson as well as the entirety of the university’s board (including former governor Nikki Haley) in both their personal and professional capacities.

Joshua Bregy (Via: X)

Bregy’s suit claimed his constitutionally guaranteed First Amendment rights were violated and that he was wrongfully terminated. Bregy filed suit in U.S. District Court in Anderson, South Carolina.

Some of Kirk’s political commentary was included in the suit, including his statement that “we need to have a Nuremberg-style trial for every gender-affirming clinic doctor. We need it immediately.”

Notably, the ACLU of South Carolina was on the legal vanguard of the effort to fight the Palmetto State’s prohibition of performing sex change procedures on minors, a battle they eventually lost.

RELATED | SC HOUSE ADVANCES PEDIATRIC SEX CHANGE BAN

The suit noted “Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University,” and that the “assassination caused an uproar, especially on social media.”

“Some responses lionized Kirk as a paragon of civil debate, while others recalled speech by Kirk that they deemed harmful and balked at the idea of empathizing with a person who mocked the idea of empathy,” the suit says.

Bregy definitely fell into the later category, taking to Facebook to repost a message claiming “karma is sometimes swift and ironic.”

“As Kirk said, ‘play certain games, win certain prizes,'” Bregy’s post noted.

“I’ll say this also – I truly grieve for Kirk’s family and friends,” he wrote. “No one deserves to go through tragic loss like that. No one should be gunned down – not a school child, not an influencer, not a politician – no one. But am I going to allow people to make a martyr out of a flawed human being whose rhetoric caused notable damage? Not a chance.”

Hours after taking to Facebook, Bregy switched his post to private – however, he failed to do so before screenshots of his screed were shared among the university’s students, who publicized them on the school’s College Republican social media pages.

THIS IS NOT AN ISOLATED EVENT. We have ANOTHER leftist assistant professor at Clemson, Josh Bregy, in a now-deleted post assenting to the idea that Kirk's assassination is a result of KARMA. WHO ARE YOU HIRING @ClemsonUniv @clemsonpres ??? END THIS NOW. @libsoftiktok pic.twitter.com/X9oiDxs3Q4 — Clemson College Republicans ? (@ClemsonCRs) September 12, 2025

“A firestorm ensued,” the suit noted, as state lawmakers including Thomas Beach, April Cromer and others “threatened to defund Clemson unless it fired Dr. Bregy.” The lawsuit added that S.C. House speaker Murrell Smith, and Senate president Thomas Alexander “sent a letter on official stationary demanding that the Board of Trustees take “immediate and appropriate action.”

While it took some time… the university eventually did take action and relieved several staff who had made insensitive posts about Kirks’ assassination from the payroll.

The lawsuits portrays the decision to fire Bregy as one driven exclusively by external pressure, and notes that in the days between making his post Bregy met with his faculty advisors Brian Powell and Alex Pullen, who “were not offended or troubled by the Facebook post and offered encouragement to Plaintiff.”

“The whole thing would ‘blow over’ by Tuesday,” Powell and Pullen allegedly told Bregy.

Brian Powell Alexander Pullen

The situation did not blow over by Tuesday, however, and on September 15, 2025 Bregy received a five-minute phone call informing him of his termination.

A letter was delivered to Bregy the next day noting he was being terminated for “blatantly unprofessional conduct and conduct seriously prejudicial to the University.”

“Your social media repost regarding this murder very soon after it occurred was irresponsible and unprofessional,” the letter further noted, concluding Bregy “did not show due restraint or respect” and “made no effort when you reposted to state that your views did not represent the views of Clemson University.”

The suit claims Clemson was “coerced” into firing Bregy, citing social media posts made by Beach and Cromer as evidence of this alleged undue influence.

Beach told FITSNews “it’s embarrassing that the ACLU has sold out entirely to the left.”

“They don’t care about the civil liberties of anyone to the right of Antifa,” Beach added.

Cromer also expressed her belief that the university is within its rights to fire Bregy.

“The ACLU can cry ‘First Amendment’ all they want, but this isn’t about silencing ideas, it’s about protecting students from a professor who openly dehumanizes people he disagrees with,” she said. “Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences.”

“Clemson was right to fire him,” Cromer added. “If you excuse violence against those you disagree with, you have no business shaping the minds of students.”

In arguing Bregy’s constitutional rights were violated, his attorneys claimed his right to “engage in core political speech as a university professor far outweighs the University’s interest in avoiding the ire of a conservative internet mob.”

The suit’s second claim for relief noted Bergy’s status as an at-will employee. The South Carolina Department of Labor notes this means Palmetto State employees are legally terminable for “any reason, a good reason, a bad reason, or no reason.”

Despite this, the suit cites the case of Ludwick v. This Minute of Carolina to claim Bergy’s termination was a violation of a “mandate of public policy.”

Ludwick v. This Minute of Carolina ruled against an employer who fired an employee for complying with a subpoena that demanded she miss work to provide testimony in a legal proceeding. It is unclear whether this “public policy” protection extends to issues of speech in the workplace.

The filing also cited Culler v. Blue Ridge Elec. Co-op., Inc, a case in which an employee was fired after refusing to be coerced into contributing their pay to a political action committee operated by his employer.

Both cases rely on South Carolina Code of Laws §16-17-560, which states as follows:

“It is unlawful for a person to assault or intimidate a citizen, discharge a citizen from employment or occupation, or eject a citizen from a rented house, land, or other property because of political opinions or the exercise of political rights and privileges guaranteed to every citizen by the Constitution and laws of the United States or by the Constitution and laws of this State.”

Prior to Bergy’s firing, S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson sent a letter to Clements informing him §16-17-560 does not prohibit the university from firing employees who make “vile, repulsive, and even incendiary comments.” Wilson’s letter opined that Culler v. Blue Ridge Electric is not applicable to this circumstance.

RELATED | AG CLEARS CLEMSON TO FIRE EMPLOYEES

Clemson college republican chairman Jack Lyle released a statement on behalf of the organization expressing his support of Gregy’s firing.

“We are very glad to know that we attend a university and are part of a community which will not stand for the celebration nor justification of political violence,” Lyle said, noting his organization “stands behind the Attorney General’s office in their clarification that legislation like SC 16-17-560 did not, in this case, provide protection for Mr. Bregy nor his employment.”

“The reality is, the truly radical elements of the political left in this country have shown themselves willing to celebrate and justify political violence. Rest assured that all of us here at the Clemson College Republicans will stop at nothing to ensure that those in the Clemson community who share in their sentiments are counteracted at every opportunity,” Lyle said.

(Via: Travis Bell)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

