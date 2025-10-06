Initial Reports Detail Horror Of Edisto Beach House Fire

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

First responders in South Carolina’s Lowcountry provided accounts of their efforts to try and contain a massive conflagration at the Edisto Beach, S.C. home of state circuit court judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, former state senator Arnold Goodstein, on Saturday (October 4, 2025).

Accounts of the fire – first reported by FITSNews – quickly went viral and garnered international attention as questions were raised almost immediately about its potential origin. Sources familiar with the initial response to the blaze indicated there were suspicions of arson, while S.C. chief justice John Kittredge referenced an “explosion” on the property in an email update to judges.

According to our sources, agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have not immediately uncovered evidence of criminality associated with the fire – although their investigation is “active and ongoing,” per a statement from the agency’s public information director, Renée Wunderlich.

As of this writing, no official cause of the fire has been revealed.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

The fire reportedly began on Saturday morning at Goodstein’s home – located at 18 Planters Retreat on Edisto Beach. It swiftly began consuming the four-bedroom, four-bathroom, three-story structure – which overlooks the marsh adjacent to the causeway connecting Edisto Beach to Edisto Island.

Judge Goodstein – who had reportedly been on the receiving end of death threats in recent months – was not in the home at the time the fire began. Her husband, son and at least one grandchild were inside the home, however.

“Crews went right to work extinguishing the fire and looking for occupants,” an update from the St. Paul’s Fire District (SPFD) noted. “This area is located on a barrier island with significant challenges such as limited water supply and tight areas.”

“The first arriving crews worked flawlessly together to ensure the safety of the occupants (who) escaped via jumping from and elevated first floor,” the update continued.

That’s consistent with our original reporting, which noted Goodstein’s husband sustained serious injuries as he “leapt from the burning structure after assisting family members in their evacuation.”

***

RELATED | SLED INVESTIGATING ALLEGED ARSON

***

“Due to the remoteness and layout of the lot, the occupants had to be rescued from the backyard via kayaks and brought to Colleton County EMS where they received medical aid,” the SPFD update continued.

Arnold Goodstein was airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston where he is reportedly being treated for multiple fractures in his hips, legs and feet. He is expected to undergo surgery for those injuries at some point on Monday (October 6, 2025). Goodstein’s son, Arnold Goodstein II, and one of his grandchildren were also hospitalized in the aftermath of the blaze with reported fractures.

Family members familiar with the circumstances surrounding the blaze credited the elder Goodstein with braving smoke and flames to ensure all of his relatives had been evacuated from the home prior to jumping from the elevated first floor balcony.

The elder Goodstein was “a total hero,” according to one family member familiar with the circumstances of the evacuation.

According to family accounts, reports of the “explosion” referenced by justice Kittredge may have been linked to the fire spreading and consuming nearby vehicles – causing their fuel tanks to detonate.

“It was so hot the cars exploded,” a family member familiar with the situation confirmed.

While the investigation into what caused the fire continues, Kittredge was reportedly taking steps to ensure judges’ safety.

“Local law enforcement partners have been alerted and asked to provide extra patrols and security,” Kittredge said in a statement attributed to the S.C. supreme court. “The Judicial Branch will remain in close communication with SLED.”

Judge Goodstein – who is originally from Dillon, S.C. – was elected by the S.C. General Assembly to be a resident judge of the S.C. first judicial circuit in 1998. She has served continuously on the bench ever since. In recent months, she has presided over several high-profile cases – with several sources close to her indicating she had received death threats tied to some of them.

Stay tuned to FITSNews as we continue to update our audience on the very latest developments in this case…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

