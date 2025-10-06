DOGE SC Names First ‘Palmetto Revolutionary’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

DOGE SC – the citizen advocacy movement founded by Lowcountry businessman Rom Reddy – honored its first “Palmetto Revolutionary” this week, bestowing a green check mark upon the lucky candidate as a sign of his support for the movement’s agenda.

And, just as importantly, as a sign of the movement’s support of him…

The recipient of the coveted honor? Mike Burkhold, who is currently campaigning for comptroller general of South Carolina in next spring’s Republican primary election. A successful entrepreneur, Burkhold has made it abundantly clear the status quo in this office is unacceptable.

“The office treated itself like a back-office ledger clerk instead of a taxpayer watchdog,” Burkhold noted in a recent guest column on FITSNews. “The result was catastrophic: billions mishandled, trust shattered, and the credibility of our state government badly damaged.”

That’s a reference to several multi-billion dollar accounting errors committed by former comptroller general Richard Eckstrom – who sidestepped being removed from office by resigning.

***

Burkhold has vowed to transform the comptroller general into a true watchdog – one intent on providing transparency, accountability and taxpayer advocacy.

“The time has come for South Carolina’s comptroller general to step out of the back office and into the fight,” he said.

Such an aggressive, 180° reorientation from the status quo is obviously music to the ears of Reddy, whose movement is built upon precisely such an overhaul/overturning of the Palmetto State’s entrenched bureaucracy.

“His slogan, ‘Show Me The Money,’ says it all,” DOGE SC’s endorsement of Burkhold noted. “Mike is a true taxpayer advocate who believes citizens deserve to know where every penny is being spent. But he’s not stopping there — he wants to transform the comptroller general’s office from simply approving expenditures into a true watchdog for the taxpayer.”

“We are proud to give Mike Burkhold our first green check mark and thank him for being a Palmetto Revolutionary,” the endorsement added.

***

The Palmetto Revolution: Covenant 250, a DOGESC initiative, is a citizen-first agenda to shift power back to the people, restore our God-given rights, and take back South Carolina’s future.



Our vision is to make South Carolina the freest, most citizen-first, self-governing state… pic.twitter.com/xYJuB4a2YC — DOGE SC (@officialdogesc) October 6, 2025

***

“I’m honored to be recognized by DOGE SC and proud to stand with Rom Reddy in his fight to return power to the citizens of South Carolina,” Burkhold wrote on X in response to receiving DOGE SC’s imprimatur. “Rom has been the loudest voice in our state for true constitutional conservatism and a government that serves the people, not the insiders. His leadership is making a real difference.”

DOGE SC’s endorsement of Buckhold comes as it is enlisting legislative support for its “Covenant 250” agenda – which Reddy unveiled earlier this year. It also comes as the movement launched its first television advertising blitz in support of that agenda.

“Which state officeholders and candidates share our vision?” the group’s latest missive. “Over the coming weeks, we will show you.”

In the coming weeks, DOGE SC plans on putting Palmetto politicians into three categories – letting the citizens know “who supports the Palmetto Revolution, who does not, and who refuses to say.”

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised as to which candidates land in which categories…

***

