Crossroads 2026: Second Poll Shows Pamela Evette Surging

by WILL FOLKS

South Carolina lieutenant governor Pamela Evette‘s bid to spend her way into contention in the 2026 governor’s race is continuing to pay off handsomely, according to the results of yet another survey of Palmetto State Republican primary voters.

According to a new poll from the Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group – founded by legendary national strategist and pollster Robert Cahaly – Evette is in first place among the five announced GOP contenders with 19.9% of the vote.

Cahaly’s survey has first district congresswoman Nancy Mace in second place at 15.8% , followed by four-term attorney general Alan Wilson ( 12.4% ), fifth district congressman Ralph Norman ( 9.3% ) and scandal-scarred S.C. senator Josh Kimbrell ( 1.3% ).

A whopping 41.3% of the GOP electorate remains undecided, per the Trafalgar poll.

As we reported last month, a survey from another pollster showed Evette on Mace’s heels – trailing her by one percentage point. That survey also showed a big chunk of the GOP electorate – 35% – as undecided.

Trafalgar surveyed 1,094 likely GOP primary voters between September 30 and October 2, 2025. The poll’s margin of error was +/- 2.9% .

