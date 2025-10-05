SLED Investigating SC State Shootings

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating shootings that occurred yesterday (October 4, 2025) on the campus of S.C. State University that killed one person and hospitalized another, putting the university on lockdown.

University officials released a statement late Saturday evening informing students and parents the university is “on lockdown following a shooting,” noting “Public Safety has asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate.”

In a statement to FITSNews this morning SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich noted two separate shootings had occurred, the first leaving one female victim dead while the second resulted in the hospitalization of a male.

“The shootings are not believed to be connected at this time, however, SLED’s investigations are active and ongoing,” Wunderlich said.

SLED encourages “anyone with information about either of the incidents can call SLED at (866) 472-8477 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.”

S.C. State is South Carolina’s only public four-year HBCU. The university’s roots stretch back to the creation of the South Carolina Agricultural and Mechanical Institute in 1872, which at the time was an affiliate of Orangeburg, S.C. based Claflin University. On March 3, 1896, the South Carolina General Assembly severed ties with Claflin and established the Colored Normal, Industrial, Agricultural, and Mechanical College of South Carolina—the state’s first public college for black youth. The school was renamed S.C. State in 1954.

