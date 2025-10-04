SLED Investigating Alleged Arson Incident At S.C. Judge’s Home

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating a massive house fire on Edisto Beach at a home reportedly owned by S.C. circuit court judge Diane Goodstein and her husband.

“SLED is investigating a house fire in Colleton County,” agency public information director Renée Wunderlich told FITSNews. “The investigation is active and ongoing. More information may be available as the investigation continues.”

SLED did not confirm the specific address of the incident – nor the owners of the home.

According to our sources, the blaze at Goodstein’s home – located at 18 Planters Retreat on Edisto Beach – began at approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday (October 4, 2025).

Sources close to Goodstein have confirmed the veteran judge had been receiving death threats in the weeks leading up to the fire. Goodstein, 69, is originally from Dillon, S.C. She was elected by the S.C. General Assembly to be a resident judge of the S.C. first judicial circuit in 1998.

Angie Moore, a witness to the blaze, posted on social media at approximately 1:35 p.m. EDT that a house on Edisto Beach was “completely engulfed in flames.”

This is a developing story… please check back for updates.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

