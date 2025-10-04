Former Southern Charm Star Kathryn Dennis Sentenced In DUI Case

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Former reality television star Kathryn Dennis – a fixture on Bravo TV’s popular South Carolina-based Southern Charm program – is back behind bars.

Dennis, 33, was booked at the Berkeley County detention center at 6:54 p.m. EDT on Friday (October 3, 2025) after receiving a thirty-day sentence in connection with a recent arrest.

News of Dennis’ sentencing was first reported by Jameson Moyer of WCBD TV-2 (NBC – Charleston, S.C.).

Dennis’ conviction comes sixteen months after she was arrested by GCPD and charged with first offense driving under the influence (DUI) and driving with an open container of alcohol after allegedly rear-ending a vehicle at a stoplight just before midnight on May 20, 2024.

As we reported, Goose Creek officers arrived at the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and Stephanie Drive in response to “a motor vehicle collision with injury.” Upon arriving on the scene, bystanders stated that Dennis “was possibly impaired” and told police they “could smell the odor of alcohol emanating from (her) person.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

At that point, officers observed Dennis as allegedly having “glossy eyes” and also smelled “an odor consistent with the odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from her” – despite her telling officers she had not had anything to drink that evening.

After being placed under arrest, Dennis’ vehicle was searched and officers “located several mini bottles of Fireball, some of which were opened and empty.” Dennis declined to submit to a breathalyzer examination, although she later acknowledged having consumed alcohol “way earlier” in the evening.

Dennis was later transported to a regional hospital where, according to officers, she “could not recall when the collision happened.”

Six weeks ago, Dennis was sued in connection with that collision by Orangeburg County resident Larry Patrick Griffin. According to Griffin’s complaint, Dennis “made the conscious decision to drive a motor vehicle on a public roadway while under the influence and intoxication of alcoholic beverages, and/or other controlled substance(s),” resulting in a collision which caused him “serious bodily injury, pain and suffering and mental anguish” as well as “property damage.”

His complaint demands a jury trial and seeks “actual damages in an appropriate amount, for property damage, punitive damages, for the costs of this action.”

***

Kathryn Dennis (Berkeley County Detention Center)

***

Prior to this incident, Dennis was the focus of an ongoing investigation into a vehicular hit-and-run that injured a Lowcountry sheriff’s deputy two years ago. As we previously reported, a vehicle registered to Dennis struck the officer as she was directing traffic outside of Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Corner, S.C. at approximately 7:30 a.m. EDT on the morning of October 20, 2023. Dennis’ 2022 Ford Bronco was then allegedly observed leaving the scene of the crash – with “a white female with dirty blonde hair” behind the wheel.

No charges were filed against Dennis in connection with that incident, however.

Dennis is tied to three of the most famous families in South Carolina political history. In addition to tracing her lineage back to prominent Palmetto politicos including S.C Senate president Rembert Dennis and former U.S. vice president John C. Calhoun, she was also the longtime partner of former S.C. state treasurer Thomas Ravenel, her Southern Charm co-star.

Dennis bore Ravenel two children – Kensington Calhoun Ravenel and St. Julien Rembert Ravenel. Dennis recently lost a lost an acrimonious court battle with Ravenel over custody of the two children.

As FITSNews has previously noted, the combustible nature of the Dennis-Ravenel relationship fueled Southern Charm’s rise – and made them both superstars. After her first season on the show, Bravo elevated Dennis to the role of a full-time cast member – a position she held for eight seasons.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

