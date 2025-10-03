Nancy Mace Pushes Feds To Take Over Federico Murder Case

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

With a South Carolina prosecutorial drama swirling around a high-profile murder case, U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace is asking federal law enforcement to intervene in the matter.

Mace wants U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi and Bryan Stirling, South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor, to take over the murder case of 30-year-old Alexander Devonte Dickey – the career criminal who stands accused of the May 3, 2025 murder of 22-year-old Logan Hailey Federico in Columbia, S.C.

“We write to urge the U.S. Department of Justice to step in and prosecute Alexander Dickey for the murder of Logan Federico,” Mace wrote in the letter (.pdf). “This heinous crime deserves the harshest punishment provided for by law – death.”

Federico was brutally murdered blocks away from the University of South Carolina after Dickey fled a traffic stop initiated by campus police.

Federico’s murder has attracted international attention after her father, Stephen Federico, delivered blistering testimony before a U.S. House Judiciary subcommittee in Charlotte, N.C. earlier this week.

As our Jenn Wood previously reported, Stephen Federico has already asked federal authorities to take over the case. His attorneys have issued a request to Stirling’s office asking his prosecutors to invoke the Hobbs Act – a federal statute that allows prosecutors to pursue cases involving robbery, extortion, or violent crimes that affect interstate commerce.

“This should be a federally charged case,” Federico told FITSNews. “We shouldn’t leave it in the hands of people who don’t have the experience to handle it.”

Mace concurred with Federico’s assessment, noting in her letter that “a review of the case will clearly show there is sufficient evidence for the Department of Justice to charge Alexander Dickey with Hobbs Act robbery.”

Mace also cited U.S. president Donald Trump‘s executive order from January 20, 2025 instructing the Department of Justice to “pursue the death penalty for all crimes of a severity demanding its use.”

Mace’s letter blasted embattled S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson as being “soft on crime” – claiming he has indicated “he will not seek the death penalty.”

“This is not just inexplicable and wrong but goes against the wishes of Logan’s family who strongly support seeking the death penalty for the murder of their daughter,” Mace wrote.

Gipson’s office has not officially indicated its plans for the prosecution of Dickey, but S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson has threatened to take over the case in the event capital punishment is not sought. This week, Wilson dispatched his top death penalty lawyer to the fifth circuit to “advise” on the case.

Mace slammed Wilson’s actions as having “seriously jeopardized the ability of the State of South Carolina to pursue the death penalty.”

“We are concerned South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson, who has never prosecuted a death penalty case, has politicized and acted unprofessionally in this matter, which could irrevocably jeopardize the state’s ability to get justice for Logan’s family,” Mace wrote, adding that her office had reached out to “state prosecutors with experience prosecuting capital offenses” who purportedly “share this same concern.”

FITSNews has covered the Federico case from the beginning. We have also been pushing for nearly a decade to fix the Palmetto State’s badly broken system of “justice” – most notably the S.C. General Assembly’s self-serving control over the judicial branch of government.

Count on us to keep our audience informed of the latest developments in this case – and to continue using our microphone to advance long-overdue reforms to South Carolina’s failed system.

THE LETTER…

