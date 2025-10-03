Eleven Arrests Made In ‘Operation Huntsman’ Child Predator Investigation

York County Sheriff: “I believe that we are in a battle of good versus evil…”

by ERIN PARROTT

***

The York County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) in South Carolina announced the arrest of eleven suspects in connection with a multi-agency investigation targeting online child predators known as ‘Operation Huntsman.’

As part of the operation, two to three dozen agents, analysts and staff worked throughout August and September monitoring social media under the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force in partnership with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office (SCAG).

All eleven suspects – referred to as “travelers” – went to multiple undercover locations in York County under the impression they would meet minors between the ages of ten and sixteen for sexual encounters.

Those arrested included individuals from South Carolina, North Carolina, Texas and Honduras – including one individual who had been deported at least three times before being released into federal custody.

Sheriff Tony Breeden stressed the significance of the operation, thanking YCSO’s federal partners – particularly the FBI – along with the officers who dedicated long hours to the effort.

“I believe that we are in a battle of good versus evil,” said Breeden. “I think that the normalization of this deviant behavior has us where we are and we’re very fortunate here at the county level that have people that want to aggressively pursue some of these people.”

Robert Hamilton, director of YCSO’s Criminal Intelligence/Homeland Security Unit and an FBI task force officer, said the suspects ranged in age from 18 to 63 – describing child exploitation as “an epidemic in this country.” He further pointed out that one suspect arrived at the expected rendezvous with methamphetamine – possibly intending to give it to a minor.

YCSO public information officer Deputy Trent Faris said the suspects prey on children online – and some may have already had physical contact with victims who never came forward. He added investigators are still working to identify additional suspects, who will face arrest once confirmed and located.

***

***

Breeden warned parents not to assume their children are safe from predators, urging them to closely monitor online activity – including who their kids talk to and what sites they visit.

Anyone who suspects child sexual abuse, online enticement, or obscene material being sent to children is urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) through its CyberTipline at 1-800-THE-LOST or cybertipline.org.

Here’s a list of the arrested suspects and their charges …

***

28-year-old Travis Ethan Betts from Smoaks, S.C.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor (<16 previous conviction/sex offender) – first degree

Criminal solicitation of a minor

Disseminate obscene material to person <18 years

23-year-old Damaris Latrez Johnson from Rock Hill, S.C.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years) – second degree

Criminal solicitation of a minor

22-year-old Ja’Bri Agurs-Feaster from Rock Hill, S.C.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years) – second degree

Criminal solicitation of a minor

25-year-old Jacob Eugene Tester from Liberty, S.C.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years) – second degree

Criminal solicitation of a minor

Sexual exploitation of a minor – third degree, four counts

57-year-old Ralf Siehl from Indian Land, S.C.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years) – second degree

48-year-old Richard Frances Lennox Jr. from Fort Mill, S.C.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor – third degree

Participation in the prostitution of a minor

Sexual exploitation of a minor – first degree

43-year-old Anthony Luis Olmedo from Charlotte, N.C.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years) – second degree

Criminal solicitation of a minor

60-year-old Srinivas Mutpur from Charlotte, N.C.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor – third degree

Participation in the prostitution of a minor

Obstruction of justice

30-year-old Alexander G. Arounerangsy from Mooresville, NC.

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years) – second degree

Criminal solicitation of a minor

18-year-old Wilmer Isaak Zelaya from Houston, Texas

Participation in the prostitution of a minor

Possession of methamphetamine

38-year-old Jonni Osman Pineda from Honduras – released to ICE

Criminal sexual conduct with a minor (11-14 years) – second degree

Criminal solicitation of a minor

***

