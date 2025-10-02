Trump Is The Law-and-Order President – Alan Wilson Will Be The Law-and-Order Governor

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by JAY KOON, CARL RITCHIE, MAX DORSEY & HOBART LEWIS

There is nothing more fundamental to the American dream than public safety. It’s the core function of government and the foundation upon which everything else is built. As sheriffs, we are on the front lines every day, fighting to keep South Carolina families safe and make sure that justice is served. That is why we have no doubt that Alan Wilson needs to be our next Governor.

President Donald Trump has led a national effort to emphasize law and order, cracking down on illegal immigration, fighting fentanyl, and tackling violent crime. Alan Wilson has been a key partner in advancing that same agenda here in South Carolina.

We have seen some candidates throw law enforcement under the bus, spread misrepresentations at best and outright lies at worst about the criminal justice system, and offer nothing more than lip service on the campaign trail. Law enforcement remembers who stands with us, fights alongside us, and genuinely supports our efforts every day. We remember who shows up where the rubber meets the road. Who picks up the phone when we call, and who goes to bat for us in the General Assembly and to the public. Alan Wilson is that leader.

“Alan understands the fundamental role public safety must play in the success of our state….”

There is no fiercer advocate for law enforcement and public safety than Alan Wilson. He’s the only candidate who will be the law-and-order Governor–the only one who truly supports the men and women in blue. He has earned our trust through years of real work, not political photo ops. Whether it’s pushing for bond reform, confronting the fentanyl and drug epidemic, fighting human trafficking, or making our schools safer, Alan Wilson’s record of results is unmatched.

Most importantly, Alan understands the fundamental role public safety must play in the success of our state. No other issue matters if South Carolina families do not feel safe. You simply cannot fix our roads and bridges, attract new businesses, or improve education if people do not feel safe. It all starts with public safety, and Alan Wilson will be the Governor who delivers a historic law and order agenda–just like President Donald Trump is doing on the national level.

We know Alan Wilson is a strong leader. We know he is the Law-and-Order candidate. Not only has he dedicated his civilian career to prosecuting the worst of the worst, Alan has also defended our country overseas in Iraq. And as Attorney General, he’s been a staunch partner with us as we fight drug traffickers, domestic batters, repeat offenders and work to support victims when the unimaginable happens. We’ve seen Alan stand shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and victims. He has fought to dismantle drug rings, hold violent offenders accountable, and keep our streets clean.

We care about this state. We care about its future, and we believe South Carolina families deserve a governor who supports law enforcement, not someone who undermines us. We need a leader who will build bridges, not destroy trust. That leader is Alan Wilson.

Let’s make South Carolina safer. Let’s elect the proven law and order champion who will stand up for us, protect South Carolina families, and support President Trump’s law and order agenda. Please join us in supporting Alan Wilson for Governor.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS…

From Left to Right: Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon, Charleston Sheriff Carl Ritchie, Chester Sheriff Max Dorsey, and Greenville Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

