The Chuck Schumer Shutdown?

by MARK POWELL

***

The message had the bluntness of a Manhattan cab driver: “The way out of this shutdown is to sit down and negotiate with Democrats,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) solemnly said Wednesday afternoon.

And Schumer should know. Because not only is his the loudest voice pinning blame on the GOP for the federal closure, he’s the driving force behind the current cessation of many non-essential government services.

Capitol Hill is a place unlike any other, a carnival Fun House where nothing is ever the way it appears at first glance. Many Democrats, aided by their MSM amplifiers, spent the first 36 hours playing the blame game, attempting to hang the partial government work stoppage around the necks of President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leadershp.

“Democrats do not want a shutdown,” Schumer insisted with a straight face. “What we want is a bipartisan negotiation…”

He even threw in a dash of doom and gloom for good measure. “It will get worse and worse (regardless of the shutdown’s outcome) because Trump is lawless.”

***

“Poor Chuck is pandering to the ultra-liberal Democrat base without pausing to catch his breath,” a GOP political strategist in Washington chuckled. “If he keeps on sucking up to them at this rate, he’ll be exhausted by Friday.”

Despite Democrats’ relentless intoning about protecting healthcare, the reality is far less noble.

Chuck Schumer is in serious trouble with his left flank, and he’s frantically engaged in damage control mode. Rewind the tape, and you’ll understand why.

Democrats were in disarray as 2025 began. After ceaselessly painting Trump as the biggest boogeyman on the national scene – and having thrown everything at him but the proverbial kitchen sink – he breezed to a second term last November, with the GOP hanging on to control of the House and capturing control of the Senate to boot.

Forced into the role of opposition party, Democrats were at a loss about how to proceed.

In this rudderless environment, Schumer and nine other Democrats voted with Republicans to prevent a shutdown in March – catching holy hell for it from progressives on the Far Left. They branded it the “Schumer Surrender” and threw heat his way with the ferocity of a blast furnace.

Comedian Jon Stewart took no prisoners in his reaction: “What the f—k happened? … Senator Schumer, uh, no disrespect, but you are a disgrace.”

Of all the vitriol heaped upon him, the most alarming for him came from a fellow New York Democrat.

***

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Gage Skidmore)

***

“Respectfully, Sen. Schumer, no.”

So said Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the beloved poster child of the Democrats’ woke/progressive wing. She’s the one who haunts Schumer’s dreams at night.

While his star is on the descent in the Empire State, Ocasio-Cortez’s is on the rise. And although he won’t be up for reelection for another two years, he already smells serious trouble in the wind.

For starters, she’s more popular than he is. A Sienna College poll conducted in April found the congresswoman had a 47% approval rating compared to 33% unfavorable for the senator. With New York Democrats, she scored a 64% favorability rating.

And remember, Ocasio-Cortez isn’t shy about taking on an incumbent. In fact, it was her upsetting of 10-term congressman Joseph Crowley in the 2018 Democratic primary that propelled her onto the national stage. Progressives’ ongoing embrace has kept her there ever since.

***

***

There’s widespread talk these days of Ocasio-Cortez seeking the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, chatter she makes no effort to dispel. Yet a growing number of political professionals say that while she’s keeping the door open to a White House run, her real goal for 2028 may be bumping off Schumer.

“That’s the real reason Chuck Schumer’s heels are dug in and he’s so bellicose about the shutdown,” our D.C. strategist surmised. “All this talk about health care is just blue smoke and mirrors. It’s a reason for Democrats to rally ’round the shutdown. The real reason is that the Democrat Establishment is trying to save Schumer’s hide.”

The battleground over the shutdown stalemate currently resides in the Senate, where Schumer was the big boss for four years – and where he’s been Second Banana (i.e. minority leader) since January. The House has approved a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government funded, but on Wednesday – after many federal offices had locked the doors and turned off the lights – the Senate yet again rejected it in a 55 – 45 vote.

That’s five votes shy of the 60 needed for passage.

How long will Democrats hold out?

“The Dems won’t walk away from this fight until Chuck Schumer has regained a degree of street cred with progressives,” a Republican political operative observed. “And they’re willing to put the country through this to do it. It’s the Chuck Schumer Shutdown, plain and simple.”

***

