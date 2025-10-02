Legal Win For Nancy Mace: Judge Says Ex-Fiancé’s Company Abused Legal Process

Court slams ‘brazen’ misuse of legal process targeting Nancy Mace and Jane Doe — penalties to be decided at separate hearing

A Lowcountry, South Carolina judge delivered a blistering rebuke to GLT2, LLC — a company formed by Charleston entrepreneur Patrick Bryant ten days after U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace accused him of sexual abuse on the House floor.

In an interim order filed on Monday (September 29, 2025), S.C. circuit court judge T.J. Rode ruled that GLT2 and its attorney, Barrett Brewer, violated South Carolina’s rules of civil procedure by filing a deficient petition and pursuing unauthorized discovery against Mace and others. The court found sanctions were warranted — though the amount and scope of those sanctions will be decided at a later hearing.

As FITSNews previously reported, GLT2 filed a Rule 27 petition in February seeking court approval for pre-suit depositions. But Rode found the petition was defective from the start based on the following grounds:

It was not verified, as required.

It failed to identify Mace as an adverse party.

It omitted known witnesses, even as subpoenas were being drafted.

Depositions were scheduled and held absent any court order.

“Rule 27 is not a method of discovery before suit is brought,” Rode wrote, blasting GLT2’s maneuver as an abuse of process.

***

***

UNAUTHORIZED SUBPOENAS, SECRET DEPOSITIONS

The court detailed how GLT2 issued five subpoenas under shifting and confusing case captions — sometimes listing a different shell company, GLT1.

One subpoena led to the April 28, 2025 deposition of political strategist Wesley Donehue, who was grilled at length about his relationship with Mace. That deposition — conducted without judicial approval — was later leaked to the media.

Other subpoenas targeted witnesses who previously provided affidavits about conversations with Mace, but several depositions never occurred.

Ultimately, Rode concluded Brewer and GLT2 used the petition as a backdoor discovery tool aimed squarely at Mace, not as a good-faith effort to preserve testimony.

***

Rode’s order held that Brewer’s signature on the petition and subpoenas triggered Rule 11 obligations — meaning attorneys must certify that any filings they submit are based on legitimate grounds and not filed just to stall or abuse the process.

By pressing forward with a knowingly deficient petition and subpoenas, the court found Brewer triggered sanctions. Rode also rejected Brewer’s arguments that Donehue’s consent, or a supposed agreement between lawyers, excused the violations.

“The requirements of Rule 27 to give notice to all interested parties and obtain a court order prevents exactly that,” Rode noted.

***

***

SANCTIONS: A RARE REBUKE

Mace, who intervened in the case alongside Jane Doe, celebrated the ruling on social media – referring to it as a “huge win in court” and adding that sanctions are “one of the rarest and harshest reprimands a court can hand down”

“In a very rare move, a SC Court issued HARSH SANCTIONS in the fictitious blackmail case targeting me and Jane Doe,” Mace posted. “Looks like the whole fake blackmail story backfired today when the court imposed rare and harsh sanctions … The judge found their actions were not made in good faith, violated court rules, and amounted to harassment and abuse of process.”

***

In a very rare move, a SC Court issued HARSH SANCTIONS in the fictitious blackmail case… targeting me and Jane Doe.



HUGE WIN IN COURT TODAY



Looks like the whole fake blackmail story backfired today when the court imposed rare and harsh sanctions.



Today, Charleston County… pic.twitter.com/jGTUz1Dm7j — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 29, 2025

***

Mace framed the order it as proof the judicial system won’t tolerate weaponized filings against victims and key witnesses.

***

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT

The sanctions fight isn’t over. Judge Rode’s interim order made it clear that penalties are coming, but the scope and size of those sanctions will be determined at a later date.

Attorneys for Mace and Jane Doe hope to recover legal fees and compel GLT2 to turn over any discovery it obtained through its unauthorized subpoenas. Brewer, meanwhile, has asked to be heard on the matter of sanctions before the court imposes those punishments.

This ruling adds fuel to the broader legal inferno engulfing Bryant. As FITSNews previously reported, Jane Doe’s amended lawsuit not only accuses Bryant and his associates of a 2018 sexual assault — it named GLT2 as a sham entity used to retaliate against victims and witnesses once Mace’s allegations became public.

By finding GLT2’s discovery tactics sanctionable, Rode’s order bolsters claims that Bryant and Brewer sought to weaponize the courts for harassment and intimidation rather than pursue legitimate claims.

Politically, the decision is another legal victory for Mace, who has cast herself as a national advocate for victims of voyeurism and sexual exploitation. It also underscores the escalating stakes: Bryant continues to deny all allegations, framing the litigation as part of a “smear campaign,” while Mace and Doe insist it reflects a pattern of abuse, retaliation, and cover-up.

FITSNews will continue to track developments in this fast-moving saga — including the sanctions hearing, the civil lawsuit filed by Jane Doe, and any criminal investigations arising from Mace’s explosive February floor speech.

***

THE ORDER

***

***

