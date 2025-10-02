Ex-Sheriff Chuck Wright Ordered to Appear on 65 Ethics Violations

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The scandal-ridden former sheriff of Spartanburg County, South Carolina has been ordered to appear before the S.C. State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after the agency filed 65 counts alleging violations of multiple state ethics laws during his tenure, according to two notices of hearings filed Wednesday.

Charles “Chuck” Wright — one of South Carolina’s most Scripture-quoting sheriffs prior to his spectacular fall from grace amid a spiraling pill dependency earlier this year — is now facing additional legal trouble unrelated to the pending state and federal charges against him.

As FITSNews first reported, Wright pleaded guilty to three federal charges alleging misuse of public funds and abuse of public trust — specifically, that he diverted money meant to support deputies and used it to finance his personal life… and fuel his drug habit.

According to agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Wright also stole narcotics that had been surrendered to his office for disposal — with at least 147 prescription painkillers ending up in his personal pipeline between May and September of 2023 alone.

He was further accused of cutting at least one sheriff’s office check to an “unindicted co-conspirator” — in exchange for pills such as oxycodone and hydrocodone — in the months leading up to when he purportedly lied to federal authorities after welcoming them into his office.

Despite the severity of these allegations, former solicitor, former congressman and Fox News personality Trey Gowdy has remained firmly by Wright’s side since April Fools’ Day — only recently confirmed to be representing him at the federal level alongside attorney Gregory Harris.

Wright was ultimately charged with three felony counts on September 25, while his alleged co-conspirator — former sheriff’s office chaplain Amos Durham — pleaded guilty (.pdf) to enabling Wright’s misconduct and likewise abusing public funds for personal gain.

The five-term sheriff and disgraced preacher did not go down alone. Former sheriff’s office code enforcement officer Lawson “LB” Watson — a blood relative of Wright — was also charged and pleaded guilty (.pdf) to receiving public funds for work he did not perform.

A U.S. District judge has only recently been assigned to the trio’s case, with sentencing not expected until early 2026.

The aforementioned federal case is not, however, connected to the separate state investigation into Wright — led by agents with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

S.C. seventh Circuit solicitor Barry Barnette recused himself from the case due to a conflict of interest. In response, attorney general Alan Wilson — whom Wright previously endorsed for his “proven track record” against public corruption — referred the case to newly elected tenth circuit solicitor Micah Black on June 12, 2025.

A subsequent letter from Wilson’s office (.pdf) confirmed that four state-level charges against Wright — and at least one against Durham — were referred to Black nearly four months ago.

Neither Black nor his office responded to an email regarding this case last week.

The same cannot be said for the SCSEC — the agency which enforces state ethics laws and operates entirely outside of SLED or the FBI. This week, officials there provided FITSNews with two filings (.pdf, .pdf) tied to its ongoing civil probe into Wright.

As previously noted, the ex-sheriff is facing 65 ethics charges — two related to the nepotistic hiring of his son, Jared “Andy” Wright, and 63 tied to his alleged abuse of a county-funded credit card to rack up more than $17,000 in personal expenses over a four-year period.

While the charges are not exhaustive, they offer a glimpse into the waning years of a sheriffdom now marred by frivolous taxpayer-funded purchases, from an at-home drug test kit and antidiarrheal medication to ammunition and at least 134 packs of cigarettes.

As the filings show, Wright had no problem improperly redistributing taxpayer wealth into the cash registers of national fast-food chains, including McDonald’s ( $268.41 ), Pizza Inn ( $222.29 ), Zaxby’s ( $150.42 ), Hardee’s ( $94.14 ), Burger King ( $89.78 ) and Krispy Kreme ( $69.18 ), spread across multiple purchases.

But no fast-food conglomerate benefited more from the “constitutional sheriff” than Fuddruckers, where — according to the SCSEC — he spent $871.14 between December 2020 and January 2023 alone.

Wright chowed down while burning through a fleet of taxpayer-funded pickup trucks — courtesy of an opioid recovery fund. Records show he also kept them looking spiffy, with trips to Shine On 9 ( $855.00 ), Whatta Wash ( $69.00 ) and four other shops totaling $102.80 over less than two years.

Between premium car washes for his county vehicles — including a short-lived 2023 Z71 Tahoe and a 2024 F-150 King Ranch — Wright still found time to sit down at restaurants like LongHorn Steakhouse ( $252.93 ), Outback Steakhouse ( $206.45 ) and Ruth’s Chris Steak House ( $68.30 ).

With a diet like that — and hours spent parked behind a $1,586.55 SiriusXM subscription and another $1,350.82 in App Store charges over nearly four years — it’s no wonder Wright also found room to spend $254.88 on dietary supplements, $279.86 on a fitness app and at least $56.86 on matching apparel.

County credit card records also reflect spending at Academy Sports for cordage, backpacks and a trail camera ( $236.61 ), Batteries Plus for two headlamps ( $67.30 ), Harrison’s Workwear for boots and socks ( $187.23 ), and Best Buy — where $946.20 covered an iPad, drinks, a cellphone mount and a “charitable donation.”

While burning taxpayer gas, Wright went ahead and tacked on another $1,596.71 at Dollar General, $451.58 at QuikTrip, $91.27 at Spinx, $79.77 at 7-Eleven and $71.04 at CVS — plus $513.29 at other convenience stores and $106.18 at various retailers.

In other words, the SCSEC alleges Wright improperly burned through the equivalent of roughly 34 percent of a starting deputy’s annual salary… purely on junk.

Purportedly in violation of S.C. Code § 8-13-700(A), the state’s ethics law prohibits public officials from using their position to obtain an economic benefit for themselves.

With probable cause already found by the SCSEC on both Wright’s spending and his nepotistic hiring, a notice of hearing was served on the attorney now representing him at the state level — former sheriff’s office captain turned criminal defense attorney Steven L. Denton.

A long-haired attorney with a reputation that precedes him, Denton is well known among officers of his era — particularly for his years in narcotics and vice alongside porn-disseminating former lieutenant Allan Wood, former deputy turned county coroner Rusty Clevenger, and others.

While Clevenger sought the sheriff’s office after Wright resigned in May, Denton does not appear to have supported his former colleague. Instead, he appears to have backed retired trooper Bill Rhyne — who went on to win the election and is, for all intents and purposes, now the sheriff-elect.

Per Wednesday’s filings, the SCSEC will convene a formal hearing in its downtown Columbia hearing room on February 19, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. to consider the allegations against Wright.

This story may be updated.

