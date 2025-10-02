Attorney General Assigns Capital Litigation Expert To Assist In Logan Federico Murder Case

“We owe it to Logan Federico’s family, and to every family in South Carolina, to make sure justice is served…”

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson announced on Wednesday afternoon (October 2, 2025) that the leader of his office’s capital litigation unit had been assigned to assist S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson in the prosecution of Alexander Devonte Dickey — the career criminal accused of murdering 22-year-old Logan Hailey Federico in Columbia five months ago.

Wilson formally assigned Melody J. Brown – a senior attorney with decades of experience in capital cases – to work alongside Gipson’s office in reviewing evidence and preparing the case for trial.

“Melody Brown is one of the most seasoned attorneys in our office, with extensive experience in cases warranting the death penalty,” Wilson said. “She will be reviewing the details of this case to ensure that every step forward is handled with the utmost precision and the highest standards of justice.”

Brown is the chief of the attorney general’s capital litigation unit and has been with the office since 2000. Over the past two decades, she has handled murder appeals, prepared solicitors for trial, and participated in capital appellate litigation — including cases that culminated in six executions in South Carolina over the past year.

Her office oversees:

All direct appeals in murder convictions.

Death penalty litigation after conviction and sentencing.

Federal habeas corpus proceedings related to state convictions.

In capital cases, the section retains jurisdiction after direct appeal — following through post-conviction relief (PCR) actions in circuit court, PCR appeals before the South Carolina and U.S. Supreme Courts, and federal habeas corpus reviews at every level.

The appointment comes amid an escalating dispute between Wilson and Gipson over whether to seek the death penalty against Dickey. In a letter sent earlier this week (.pdf), Wilson pressed Gipson to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty, setting an October 10, 2025 deadline – and warning that his office was prepared to assume control of the prosecution if necessary.

In a letter sent the following day (.pdf), Gipson pushed back – calling the deadline “reckless, irresponsible, and unethical.” He argued his office needs more time to conduct a comprehensive review of the evidence — including pending forensic results — before making such a consequential decision.

South Carolina’s fatally flawed judicial system has faced withering national scrutiny following congressional testimony by Logan’s father, Stephen Federico. During an appearance before a U.S. House judiciary subcommittee meeting in Charlotte, N.C., Federico blasted record-keeping failures, plea bargains, and prosecutorial silence in the wake of his daughter’s murder.

Dickey was arrested nearly 40 times – and hit with at least 25 felony charges – in the decade prior to Logan Federico’s murder. As FITSNews previously reported, many of his prior charges were mislabeled, pled down, or never properly entered into the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED)’s fingerprint-based “Citizens Access to Criminal Histories,” or “CATCH” report system, preventing prosecutors and judges from recognizing him as a repeat offender.

“He should’ve been in jail for over 140 years … you know how much time he spent in prison?” Federico told lawmakers. “A little over 600 days in 10 years.”

WHAT’S NEXT

With Brown now assigned to Gipson’s office, the prosecution team will conduct a comprehensive review of the case – and Dickey’s prior record. Wilson’s office also announced plans to audit Dickey’s criminal history and examine why he wasn’t incarcerated at the time of Logan’s death — a question that has fueled outrage and grief across South Carolina.

“We owe it to Logan Federico’s family, and to every family in South Carolina, to make sure justice is served,” Wilson said.

For now, Dickey remains in pretrial confinement without bond. Whether he faces life in prison or the death penalty may hinge on the outcome of the review now underway.

THE LETTER…

