‘You Woke Up A Beast’: Logan Federico’s Father Confronts Congress Over Repeat-Offender Failures

by JENN WOOD

***

On Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, Stephen Federico sat before a U.S. House Judiciary subcommittee, a framed photo of his 22-year-old daughter in front of him. His voice was steady — but his words were anything but restrained.

“Think about your child … dragged out of bed … begging for her life … and then — bang. Dead.” he told lawmakers, recounting how his 22-year-old daughter, Logan Hailey Federico, was murdered inside a rental home near the University of South Carolina.

Her accused killer is a career criminal with a seemingly interminable rap sheet – somehow who should have been sentenced to decades in prison.

“Alexander Devonte Dickey was arrested 39 times, 25 felonies – and he was on the street,” Federico said.

Federico’s testimony — raw, furious and precise — revolved around what he called a litany of cascading failures: missing fingerprints and incomplete charging documents, lenient pleas and a revolving courthouse door that left a known, repeat offender free to escalate with impunity.

“He should’ve been in jail for over 140 years,” Federico said. “You know how much time he spent in prison? A little over 600 days in 10 years.”

South Carolina’s system failure cost Logan Federico her life.

A loyal friend and devoted “Swiftie,” Federico often visited her friends in Columbia. She dreamed of finishing her degree at the College of Charleston and becoming an elementary school teacher. On May 3, 2025, however, her promising life was cut short when police say Dickey broke into the home where she was staying and murdered her with a shotgun.

Dickey’s record of violent crime stretches back a decade and includes nearly 40 arrests, at least 25 felony charges, and a series of convictions — yet, as Federico noted, he spent little more than 600 days behind bars. As FITSNews previously reported, many of his charges were mislabeled, pled down, or never properly entered into the state’s fingerprint-based “Citizens Access to Criminal Histories,” or “CATCH” report system.

In one pivotal 2014 burglary case, Dickey was sentenced as a first-time offender because earlier convictions from other counties never appeared on his CATCH record.

A MESSAGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

Federico’s message to lawmakers was simple: stop letting violent offenders cycle in and out of jail. He pointed to Dickey as the clearest example of a system that protects criminals more effectively than the public. Officers who eventually apprehended him didn’t need facial recognition — they recognized him from prior arrests.

He also hammered on record-keeping failures, calling out the “lack of communication” that hides prior convictions and undermines sentencing. These breakdowns, he argued, made it possible for a man with nearly 40 arrests to be free the night Logan was killed.

Federico also criticized the silence from prosecutors. Since Logan’s death, Federico said his family has not heard from S.C. fifth circuit solicitor Byron Gipson.

“Four months, no communication,” he told lawmakers. “It’s like — get lost, Mr. Federico. This is our case. We’ll handle it how we want.”

“You woke up a beast,” he added. “I will fight until my last breath for my daughter.”

South Carolina’s fingerprint-based criminal history system is supposed to give prosecutors and judges a complete picture of a defendant’s past. But when fingerprints aren’t submitted – and when warrants are served without rebooking – or when convictions from other counties never make it into the CATCH database, dangerous gaps appear. Those gaps ripple through the system, softening pleas, skewing bond hearings and erasing the repeat-offender status that should trigger tougher sentences.

Federico’s testimony laid those failures bare on a national stage, framing his daughter’s death not as an isolated tragedy but as the inevitable result of systemic neglect.

THE RESPONSE

Following Federico’s blistering testimony, South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson issued a statement signaling the state is now coordinating prosecution plans with law enforcement.

“Attorney General Alan Wilson has spoken with all of the relevant law enforcement agencies, and they’re working together on the plan for prosecuting Alexander Dickey, the man charged with the senseless murder of Logan Federico in Columbia on May 3rd,” the statement noted. “Attorney General Wilson and the law enforcement partners involved are committed to delivering justice, upholding the rule of law, and demanding law and order. The office will provide updates as soon as they are available.”

The pledge marks the first public signal of prosecutorial coordination since Logan’s death — and stands in stark contrast to the silence Federico says he has endured from local officials.

‘YOU HAVE THE POWER… DO YOUR JOB’

Federico stressed his fight isn’t political – it is focused solely on compelling those endowed with authority to exercise it in accordance with their promises to the public.

“Stop protecting the people that keep taking our children from us,” he said. “You have the power … do your job.”

He also recalled the hours after Logan’s death — how her body lay undiscovered for seven hours in the rental home, and how Dickey went on a spending spree with her debit card shortly thereafter.

For Federico, the issue boils down to something basic: competence, accountability, and the will to fix what’s broken. His daughter’s case has forced South Carolina’s broken judicial system into the center of a national debate — and as he made clear, he isn’t stepping away until real justice is done.

