South Carolina Needs To Dramatically Expand Capital Punishment

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Across the state of South Carolina, multiple high-profile cases are screaming out for justice. Among them? A career criminal in the Midlands who inexcusably slipped through the cracks of a broken system, a judge in the Lowcountry who was part of that system (yet appears to have serially preyed on infants and toddlers as his sex abuse victims) and a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper who, along with his wife, allegedly starved a four-year-old boy to death.

Every time we think the human condition couldn’t possibly sink any further into depraved darkness and savage soullessness… we are proven wrong.

These are just a handful of the horrific stories we have covered on FITSNews recently… pages full of incomprehensible brutality which are all too often bookmarked by accounts of institutional corruption, incompetence, indifference or inertia in response.

Earthly justice will always be flawed… but in the Palmetto State, it is routinely far worse than that. Far too often, our system does the reverse of its mission – coddling criminality, compounding victimization and endangering the health and welfare of the general public. Even when our system “gets it right,” the outcome is too often fundamentally fubar… the inevitable consequence of a judicial branch which is utterly subservient to the political whims of a corrupt, self-serving legislative branch.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

FITSNews has been championing judicial reform for years… arguing for a comprehensive overhaul of the way judges are chosen in the Palmetto State. While mainstream media outlets and the vast majority of politicians have sat silent, we’ve also been demanding sentencing reform, bond reform and a strengthening of the statutes which govern punishments for violent crimes.

On virtually every front, our leaders keep failing us… which means in the upcoming election year, we should commit to electing leaders who put the public welfare first (instead of lawyer-legislators who perpetually put the public in danger).

Society gets more of what it incentivizes… and less of what it disincentivizes. If we want more of something, we should encourage it. And if we want less of something, we should discourage it.

And yes, some crimes – like the ones referenced at the outset of this piece – require permanent discouragement.

That’s why when it comes to the most hideous and heinous of crimes, we’ve consistently pushed for the expansion of capital punishment in the Palmetto State – both as it relates to the frequency with which it is implemented and its methods of implementation.

“Critics of the death penalty are correct: It has not been a deterrent to violent crime,” I wrote back in March. “It’s time to make it one.”

***

***

That process starts with strengthening our statutes. South Carolina currently provides for the death penalty in murder cases where a “statutory aggravating circumstance is found beyond a reasonable doubt.” These circumstances are specifically enumerated in the S.C. Code of Laws (§ 16-3-20) – and are determined on a case-by-case basis in proceedings held separately from the murder trial once a guilty plea or verdict has been entered into the record.

If a defendant in a capital case pleads guilty before trial, a circuit court judge sets his or her sentence. If they are found guilty by a jury of their peers during a public trial, the decision is made by the same trial jury which heard the original case. Like the original determination of a defendant’s guilt, any aggravating factors put forward must be proven “beyond a reasonable doubt” for the death penalty to be imposed.

There are twelve aggravating factors listed under the law – although the first factor encapsulates eleven separate crimes which, if committed alongside murder, would elevate the latter charge to a capital case. Those crimes include criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, human trafficking, burglary, robbery (while armed with a deadly weapon), larceny (with the use of a deadly weapon), drug trafficking, poisoning, torturing, dismemberment and arson.

The other aggravating factors deal specifically with the defendant, his or her victims, the crime itself and the motive for committing it. For example, individuals previously convicted of murder are subject to the death penalty – as are killers deemed to be “sexually violent predators.” The same goes for attempting mass murder, murdering for money (or something of value) and murdering two or more people as part of the same “scheme or course of conduct.” Also, if a murder victim is under eleven years old, a witness in a trial, an officer of the court, a law enforcement officer or first responder (or the family member of a court officer or law enforcement official), the death penalty can be sought.

Astonishingly, homicide by child abuse is not a death penalty eligible case… one of many statutory changes we believe lawmakers should implement immediately upon their return to Columbia, S.C. in January. Similarly, we believe those who participate in the production of child sex abuse materials must be eligible for the ultimate sentence – while life sentences without parole must be automatic for those who engage in the distribution of these grotesque materials.

***

We've been pushing for YEARS to expand capital punishment in South Carolina to include homicide by child abuse and other child sex abuse crimes. Glad it is finally catching on. Here's our @TheWillFolks recapping our prior coverage on the latest #WeekInReview. pic.twitter.com/vX0gkHqkLR — FITSNews (@fitsnews) September 30, 2025

***

Aside from the statutory expansion of crimes eligible for capital punishment, prosecutors in all sixteen of South Carolina’s judicial circuits must commit to seeking the death penalty when qualifying cases present themselves.

As of this writing (September 30, 2025), there were only 25 individuals on death row in South Carolina – a state which saw 2,156 murders committed within its borders between 2021-2024 (an average of 539 murders each year, per the latest crime data).

That math doesn’t even come close to adding up…

There’s also the matter of frequency. Last summer, the S.C. supreme court upheld the constitutionality of all three of the Palmetto State’s legislatively approved methods of execution – lethal injection, electrocution and the firing squad. In doing so, however, they imposed a schedule which required a five-week waiting period between executions.

We must permit scheduled executions to be far more frequent moving forward. And just as importantly, the three “approved” methods of death must be supplemented with punishments more befitting of certain crimes.

“There is simply no elegant way to kill a man,” justice John Few wrote in announcing the resumption of the death penalty in the Palmetto State.

***

Headquarters of the S.C. Department of Corrections (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

***

He’s correct, which is why in certain cases – including cases involving the rape or murder of children – we ought not shy away from inelegant ways. Several years ago, I published an editorial describing one such inelegant method which ought to be employed for child rapists: suspended hangings.

“The state’s amended code of laws should specify that in certain cases such hangings must be conducted not in the benevolent ‘standard drop’ or ‘long drop’ method – which typically breaks a condemned inmate’s neck – but rather by the suspension method, which elicits death by strangulation over a period of anywhere from fifteen to twenty minutes,” I noted at the time.

To maximize deterrence, such executions should be conducted publicly. Hell, we could even sell tickets and use the money to fill potholes.

I understand how some people might view editorial positions such as these as seeking vengeance over justice – or toughness over fairness. Such criticism is not entirely without merit. But our culture has frankly descended to a point where our perpetual accommodation of violent crime and career criminals has necessitated a long-overdue course correction.

Again, earthly justice will never match the perfect justice of eternity… but it’s about time it started trying to.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

