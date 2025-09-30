DOGE SC Founder Launches Statewide Ad Blitz

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Days after inviting South Carolina lawmakers to join its “Palmetto Revolution” movement, DOGE SC – the pro-citizen movement founded by Lowcountry, South Carolina businessman Rom Reddy – is launching a major television blitz in support of its efforts.

DOGE SC’s first ad – a thirty-second spot entitled “South Carolina’s Government is Broken” – will beginning running statewide on Fox News accompanied by a substantial digital buy beginning this Wednesday (October 1, 2025), according to veteran strategist Wesley Donehue.

“South Carolina’s government is broken,” Reddy said in the spot. “We are the highest taxed red state in America. But we rank at the bottom in income, education, roads and public safety. Government is rich and powerful. But we the citizens are weak and poor. That’s not what our founders intended. The Palmetto Revolution will restore the 1776 vision of our founders, returning money and power to you. Will you join us?

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

Donehue indicated DOGE SC would spend upwards of $1 million on advertising in support of its mission over the coming weeks – a major investment in support of the “Covenant 250” agenda it unveiled earlier this year.

Last week, DOGE SC asked state lawmakers to sign on the dotted line in support of the first phase of its agenda – which seeks to empower citizens via the strengthening of constitutional separation of powers, the return of more money to them via rebates and tax cuts and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to overhaul and reform state government.

Lawmakers are encouraged to download and sign the document below if they want to join the movement…

***

THE AGENDA…

(DOGE SC)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

