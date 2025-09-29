‘I Am The Police’: Lowcountry Deputy Suspended After Disturbing Facebook Video

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An unidentified deputy with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has been suspended after a Facebook video surfaced showing him pointing a firearm — apparently while off duty — and shouting at what appear to be juveniles.

The 90-second video, posted late Sunday night, opens with the heavyset deputy rushing toward two young people with his gun drawn. He can be heard shouting commands such as, “Get on the ground!” and “Come here! You see?” while motioning toward his weapon.

Any suggestion the deputy was acting in an official capacity is undercut by his appearance: while wearing a black shirt and a duty vest bearing a BCSO patch, he was also dressed in white shorts and Hey Dude slip-on shoes.

The incident appears to have taken place near a street sign for Squiresgate Road, a small residential stretch on Hilton Head Island.

“I am the police,” the deputy shouted as he forced the teens onto their knees in the middle of the street, lunging for their backpack.

When one juvenile reached toward the bag, the deputy screamed, “Get the fuck on the ground!” He grabbed the youth by the arm, spun him around, and kicked at his legs in an apparent attempt to restrain him.

A third juvenile then rushed in, seemingly trying to protect his friend. The deputy pulled his gun again, shouting, “I will shoot you,” while waving the weapon back and forth between the teens. He then aimed directly at the youth holding the camera, who had not intervened.

“Why are you pointing it at me?” the boy asked, filming as the camera looked down the barrel of the deputy’s handgun. Even though he was already on the ground, the deputy kept screaming for him to get down, which he did. From there, the teen captured a close, harrowing angle of the deputy ordering the remaining kids to “get on the fucking ground.”

Throughout the confrontation, the kids screamed for help, their cries growing more frantic until the boy recording called for his mother five times in near-hysterical desperation.

Off camera, a distant scream could be heard — soon revealed to be the first teen the deputy had targeted on camera. The deputy dragged the youth back into the street and dropped him beside the boy with the camera.

The video ends with two people hesitantly walking toward the scene from down the road.

While it remains unclear what led to the confrontation — if anything — the footage was enough for BCSO to suspend the deputy “pending an internal investigation and any possible criminal investigation.”

The sheriff’s office further urged anyone with information, “including videos,” to share it with their internal affairs investigator assigned to the case, Lieutenant Draisen.

Sheriff's Office Internal Investigation https://t.co/A4MSmlpjUu — Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, SC (@bcsopio) September 29, 2025

FITSNews is asking the public for the same, as well as for the identity of the deputy.

BCSO did not respond to our request for comment.

This story may be updated.

