Guest Column: Columbia Candidate’s Hate Has No Place In Our State

Charlie Kirk’s assassination has cast a dark shadow over South Carolina and the nation as whole, heightening tensions and leaving communities grappling with grief and uncertainty. Columbia, as the heart of South Carolina’s growth and diversity, stands at a crossroads – where the choices of its City Council members will shape the city’s ability to foster unity and opportunity for all residents.
This tragic event, still fresh in our collective memory, demands a response rooted in unity, compassion, and a commitment to healing. Yet, amidst this fragile moment, Columbia City Council candidate Christa Williams has chosen to amplify division through a series of deeply troubling and racist posts on social media.
Williams’ recent X posts reveal a pattern of inflammatory and prejudiced language that targets specific racial and political groups with alarming intensity. In one post, she declares “the white population is dropping, it’s pure ignorance, it has nothing to do with a replacement theory, other than God is tired of your foolishness.” Furthermore, she went on to state, “White Supremacist(s) think they are untouchable and perfect, but God is doing a number on your gene pool, God controls the science to determine what gene pool survives, so what’s wrong with yours.”
Shut the hell up, this is why the white population birthrate is dropping, it's pure ignorance, it has nothing to do with a replacement theory, other than God is tired of your foolishness, NFL THAT, so you can stop being angry and blaming everyone in this case professors for your… https://t.co/LLJVK1yM2G— Christa Williams (@christaforcola) September 19, 2025
Candidate Williams went on to disparage Charlie Kirk, writing, “Now take black folks out of the equation, WHY THE HELL ARE EDUCATED WHITE WOMEN AVOIDING MEN WHO SPEW NONSENSE LIKE CHARLIE KIRK,” accusing white people of “creating your own population demise.” Moreover, Williams wrote, “God is depopulating you all for a reason, so get right!”
As for Candidate Williams’ ultimate point, we can surmise it aligns with her post of a picture of a Texas A&M Article with the title “The US White Majority Will Soon Disappear Forever” and tagline “White nationalists want America to be white again. But this will never happen. America is on its way to becoming predominantly nonwhite.”
September 19, 2025
South Carolina’s rapid growth, evidenced by its expanding population and economic opportunities, presents a unique chance to build a vibrant, inclusive capital city in Columbia. South Carolina was the fourth fastest growing state in 2024 according to the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. As a state on the rise, we need leaders who can harness this momentum to address challenges like education, safety, and economic development with a collaborative spirit. Williams, however, brings a different legacy.
As an officer in the South Carolina National Guard and a member of the Department of Corrections she has a background that could have lent itself to public service. In fact, Williams’ ran for City Council once before in 2023, garnering 11.7% of the vote. However, her recent actions, including falling behind on a $76,000 city loan for her business, Uncle Willie’s Grocery Store, raise serious questions about her financial responsibility and judgment. This loan, intended to support local entrepreneurship through her business, was meant to contribute to Columbia’s economic vitality. Her failure to repay it not only burdens city resources but also calls into question her ability to manage public funds responsibly as a City Council member.
***
Her rhetoric, a chaotic blend of historical revisionism, personal attacks, and conspiracy-laden accusations, not only undermines the need for reconciliation but also threatens to exacerbate the very divisions that led to such violence. As a member of the South Carolina National Guard, her racist posts directly violate the Army Values.
More critically, her online behavior suggests a leader more interested in provocation than progress. The people of Columbia deserve representatives who reflect the state’s potential for unity and growth, not those who stoke racial and political animosity. Williams’ posts, laden with hate and devoid of constructive solutions, threaten to undo the social fabric at a time when it is most vulnerable.
The assassination of Charlie Kirk serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of unchecked division, and we cannot allow candidates like Williams to exploit such moments for personal gain. As voters prepare to shape Columbia’s future, they must reject her candidacy and demand leaders committed to bringing us together.
South Carolina’s future as a united, thriving state depends on it.
Mitchell Gunter is a Civil Engineer, Captain in the Army Reserve, and a freelance journalist who has contributed hundreds of articles to publications including The Washington Times, The Federalist, The Daily Caller, The Daily Wire and The Foundation for Economic Education. His work on political issues in higher education has been featured on national programs including Fox Business, The Drudge Report and “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science from Clemson University and lives in Greenville, South Carolina.
So, to be clear, you are saying that we should reject political leaders who make divisive and thoughtless social media posts?
I agree, just want to make sure we are on the same page.
You should do a whole series on political figures who say these kind of things.