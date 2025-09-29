Guest Column: Columbia Candidate’s Hate Has No Place In Our State

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MITCHELL GUNTER

Charlie Kirk’s assassination has cast a dark shadow over South Carolina and the nation as whole, heightening tensions and leaving communities grappling with grief and uncertainty. Columbia, as the heart of South Carolina’s growth and diversity, stands at a crossroads – where the choices of its City Council members will shape the city’s ability to foster unity and opportunity for all residents.

This tragic event, still fresh in our collective memory, demands a response rooted in unity, compassion, and a commitment to healing. Yet, amidst this fragile moment, Columbia City Council candidate Christa Williams has chosen to amplify division through a series of deeply troubling and racist posts on social media.

Williams’ recent X posts reveal a pattern of inflammatory and prejudiced language that targets specific racial and political groups with alarming intensity. In one post, she declares “the white population is dropping, it’s pure ignorance, it has nothing to do with a replacement theory, other than God is tired of your foolishness.” Furthermore, she went on to state, “White Supremacist(s) think they are untouchable and perfect, but God is doing a number on your gene pool, God controls the science to determine what gene pool survives, so what’s wrong with yours.”

Candidate Williams went on to disparage Charlie Kirk, writing, “Now take black folks out of the equation, WHY THE HELL ARE EDUCATED WHITE WOMEN AVOIDING MEN WHO SPEW NONSENSE LIKE CHARLIE KIRK,” accusing white people of “creating your own population demise.” Moreover, Williams wrote, “God is depopulating you all for a reason, so get right!”

As for Candidate Williams’ ultimate point, we can surmise it aligns with her post of a picture of a Texas A&M Article with the title “The US White Majority Will Soon Disappear Forever” and tagline “White nationalists want America to be white again. But this will never happen. America is on its way to becoming predominantly nonwhite.”

