It’s Beat-The-Clock Time In D.C. As Shutdown Looms

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MARK POWELL

***

They’re sweating bullets on both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue right now. That is, after all, what D.C. does best: acting when its “leaders” have been driven into a corner and all other options available to them have been exhausted.

Once again, it’s the prospect of yet another partial government shutdown spurring Capitol Hill and the White House into motion. At least theoretically.

The Big Four of congressional leadership (Senate majority leader John Thune, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, House speaker Mike Johnson and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries) are scheduled to huddle with president Donald Trump early Monday afternoon to discuss an 11th-hour detour for avoiding the latest looming manufactured crisis.

Congress’ authority to borrow money expires at 12:01 a.m. this Wednesday, October 1, 2025. Uncle Sam can then no longer hit up lending institutions, asking, “Brother, can you spare a dime?” Without that cash infusion, the government can’t meet payroll or pay its bills, forcing it to hang the “closed” sign in most non-essential federal offices (although, as FITSNews reported last week, the definition of which bureaucrats are “essential” keeps expanding the more often these sham shutdowns occur).

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

And get this: Just getting Trump & Friends to sit down together and talk is all D.C. has been able to accomplish to date!

Schumer had earlier secured a meeting with Trump to air the Democratic views on this impending “crisis.” Until their Republican counterparts found out about it and said, “No dice!”

“(Trump) and I talked about it at length yesterday and the day before,” Johnson said late last week. “I said, look, when they get their job done, once they do the basic governing work of keeping the government open, as president, then you can have a meeting with him. Of course, it might be productive at that point, but right now, this is just a waste of his time.”

The sticking point, as always, is spending. Specifically, Democrats want more for their cherished schemes. This time around, it’s healthcare. They’re demanding an extension of subsidies to help low-income folks buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act (i.e. Obamacare). And for good measure, they’re throwing in a demand that Medicaid cuts included in Trump’s signature “One Big Beautiful Bill” are reversed. Republicans have countered with, “let’s keep the government funded for another seven weeks first, with no news strings attached – then we’ll discuss other issues.”

With both sides dancing ever closer to the fiscal cliff, the recriminations are reaching a fever pitch.

***

RELATED | DOGE SC ENLISTS LAWMAKERS TO ADVANCE ITS AGENDA

***

Schumer and Jeffries noted in a joint statement released Saturday evening (with a ring of sanctimonious smugness) that “Democrats will meet anywhere, at any time, and with anyone to negotiate a bipartisan spending agreement that meets the needs of the American people.”

“Sen. Schumer is clearly getting nervous,” Thune’s spokesman countered. “There’s an easy way out, and they’ll get a chance to take it.”

But will they?

The last few times Congress has done the “Shutdown Shuffle,” Democrats came to the rescue at the last minute and saved the GOP leadership’s bacon by passing a continuing resolution. With rebellious Republicans in the House Freedom Caucus refusing to go along with loosening the purse strings even further, the GOP didn’t have the votes to sidestep a shutdown. And each time, Democrats came to the rescue at the last minute like the cavalry dashing up to save a frontier fort in an old Western movie.

Not this time.

***

***

Congressional Democrats are perfectly content to send federal bureaucrats home on an unpaid fall vacation so they can hang the blame for it around the GOP’s neck heading into next year’s 2026 midterm election cycle. Which is why Schumer and Jeffries are digging in their heels on issues they knew perfectly well Republicans refuse to budge on.

For them, it’s a classic case of “heads I win, tails you lose.”

The wild card, as always, is Trump. He’s been talking a lot in recent days about a possible peace deal in Gaza being close. Partly because every president since Richard Nixon has longed to be seen as a peacemaker for that troubled corner of the globe, and partly to distract attention from the increasing tempo of “Beat the Clock: Government Shutdown Edition.”

Will Mr. Art of the Deal try to cut one with Democrats, and then instruct his Republican faithful to fall in behind it? Will he let the government close shop, figuring that would suit his own political purposes? Or will he just sit back and watch, letting Johnson, Jeffries, et al. slug it out among themselves?

As Trump himself would say, “Stay tuned.”

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Mark Powell (Provided)

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast. Got a tip or a story idea for Mark? Email him at mark@fitsnews.com.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

