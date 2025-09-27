Two Federal Plea Deals, Horrific New Allegations, S.C. Election Commission Kink – Week In Review 9/27/2025

by WILL FOLKS

***

It was another huge week of breaking news at FITSNews with plea deals entered in connection with two major federal investigations we have been leading the coverage on… contrary to some belated back-patting by the asleep at the wheel mainstream media.

First, the spectacular implosion of former Spartanburg County sheriff Chuck Wright reached its first major inflection point with Wright’s decision to plead guilty to a trio of federal charges. Wright and two co-conspirators Amos Durham and Lawson B. Watson all pleaded guilty to a variety of charges related to Wright’s now-collapsed, corrupt empire.

Our Andy Fancher has led the coverage of Wright’s fall from grace – just as he has led the coverage of former South Carolina representative Robert John “RJ” May III descent into disgrace. This week, May shocked political observers by deciding to plead guilty to five counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials – a decision reached less than 48 hours after he had been battling in court over motions related to his upcoming trial.

***

In other news, Dylan Nolan and I delved into the alleged depravity of suspended S.C. judge James B. “Skip” Gosnell – whose child sex abuse materials case took a sinister turn when federal prosecutors detailed the initial results of their investigation into the veteran magistrate.

Dylan and I also recapped an insane week at the S.C. State Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) – including some wild allegations involving the agency’s former executive director, Howie Knapp, and its former deputy director, Paige Salonich.

***

***

