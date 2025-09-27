Gamecocks Seek Balance In SEC Matchup Against Kentucky

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by ERIN PARROTT

***

Following back-to-back losses, South Carolina hopes to rebound from an 0-2 Southeastern Conference (SEC) start in a home clash against Kentucky this Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium (September 27, 2025).

With thirty-six matchups in the books between the two former SEC East rivals – including thirty-three in a row since the Gamecocks joined the conference in 1992 – South Carolina fans will be seeing a lot more of the Wildcats moving forward. Earlier this week, the conference announced Kentucky as one of the Gamecocks’ three permanent opponents as part of its new nine-game conference schedule.

South Carolina enters this weekend in desperate need of a victory.

Despite cracking the top ten earlier this year, the Gamecocks ( 2-2, 0-2 SEC ) fell completely out of the Associated Press Top 25 (and subsequently, out of the coaches’ poll) after suffering losses to SEC opponents Vanderbilt and Mizzou. The latter defeat showcased the worst rushing performance by a South Carolina team in 44 years – dating back to a 42-28 loss to Dan Marino’s Pitt Panthers in 1981.

***

***

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers – whom many project as a No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft – was pressured 27 times and sacked five times by Mizzou last weekend, due to the porousness of the offensive line, a nonexistent ground game and the inability of Gamecock running backs to help in pass protection.

In the midst of what was supposed to be the easiest part of its 2025 schedule, South Carolina currently averages just 300.5 yards of total offense per game – ranking an anemic No. 121 out of 134 FBS programs. The team is averaging only 22.2 points per game – which ranks No. 92 nationally (and that’s including four non-offensive touchdowns so far this year).

Although South Carolina’s passing game sits in the middle of the national pack thanks to Sellers and his top wideouts – Vandrevius Jacobs and Nyck Harbor – its rushing attack has been a liability, ranking No. 128 nationally with just 80.2 yards per game.

While South Carolina’s offense is sputtering under first-year coordinator Mike Shula and embattled ground game coordinator Shawn Elliott, Kentucky’s offense hasn’t looked much better.

Kentucky currently sits at No. 11 in the SEC – averaging 31.7 points per game – as quarterback Cutter Boley has completed 13 of 24 passes ( 54.2% ) for 278 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Running back Seth McGowen currently leads Kentucky’s offense with 275 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as well as tight end Josh Kattus – who has amassed 112 receiving yards and a touchdown.

***

To contain Kentucky’s offense, South Carolina will lean on preseason All-American edge rusher Dylan Stewart and linebacker Fred “JayR” Johnson who has brought 12 solo tackles ( 20 total) and an interception to the mix. Additionally, starting cornerback Judge Collier is expected to return to action after missing most of the first four weeks of the season with a knee sprain.

As for the Wildcats’ defense, it is anchored by linebacker Alex Afari Jr., who has been credited with 26 tackles ( 18 solo) and a sack, with support from defensive back Ty Bryant, who has logged 21 tackles (including 8 solo).

Saturday’s SEC matchup will be at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. with kickoff set for 7:45 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on SEC Network with Tom Hart handling the play-by-play, former Commodore quarterback Jordan Rodgers providing the color commentary and Cole Cubelic working the sidelines.

South Carolina enjoys a 21-14-1 series edge – including three consecutive wins – although Kentucky has won seven of the last eleven matchups.

Oddsmakers have South Carolina pegged as a consensus 5.5 -point favorite, with ESPN’s matchup predictor giving the Gamecocks a 57.8% chance of victory over the Wildcats.

***

***

