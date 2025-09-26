DOGE SC Enlists Lawmakers To Advance Its Agenda

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS



A little more than a month after launching its “Palmetto Revolution” agenda, DOGE SC – the pro-citizen movement founded by Lowcountry, South Carolina businessman Rom Reddy – is in search of legislative converts.

The DOGE SC vision – dubbed “Covenant 250” – aims to make South Carolina “the freest, most citizen-first, self-governing state in America.” In other words, the exact opposite of what it is now.

To advance its vision, DOGE SC is asking state lawmakers to sign on the dotted line in support of the first phase of its agenda – which aims to empower citizens via the strengthening of constitutional separation of powers, return more money to them via rebates and tax cuts and using artificial intelligence (AI) to overhaul and reform state government.

DOGE SC wants lawmakers to reform the scandal-scarred S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission (SCJMSC) to allow future governors to appoint eight members of the panel. Further down the road, the group is pushing for a constitutional amendment which would require retention elections for judges and the elimination of the SCJMSC.

Reddy’s movement also wants “the governor, not commissions and boards” to hire and fire agency heads who execute the laws” – and to put a five-member “constitutional commission” in place within the governor’s office to assess new legislation from a constitutional standpoint prior to implementing it.

When it comes to returning money to the citizens, DOGE SC is calling for the re-purposing of 25,000 government jobs to the private sector – and a broader consolidation of state agencies – along with the elimination of half of the state’s 84,000 regulations using AI tools.

When cash is saved – and when there are revenue surpluses – DOGE SC wants to return these funds to taxpayers twice annually (every July 4 and December 25) as part of a Citizens Trust Fund (CTF). That’s similar to the “Taxpayer Rebate Fund” FITSNews has been advocating for incessantly over the past decade-and-a-half.

More broadly speaking, DOGE SC wants to “eliminate the state income tax” once these trust fund rebates are sustained, while also reforming 110 sales tax exemptions and reviewing the eliminating of property taxes on vehicles and boats.

Other items on DOGE SC’s phase one agenda include a comprehensive education reform agenda entitled ‘Through The Eyes of a Child,” the imposition of the death penalty for violent crimes against children, a transformative restructuring of the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and its governing commission – including the elimination of DEI criteria in hiring and contracting and a 75% reduction in permitting time.

Lawmakers are encouraged to download and sign the document below… and count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised as to which ones sign (and which ones don’t).

DOGE SC LEGISLATIVE SIGNUP…

(Palmetto Revolution)

