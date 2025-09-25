SCVotes Sex Scandal: Porn, Lube, A Vibrator And A ‘Love Journal’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A criminal investigation into wiretapping allegations at the South Carolina Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) took a kinky turn this week when investigators made several shocking discoveries inside the offices of two recently ousted leaders at the agency.

Among the items retrieved from the former bureaucrats’ workspace were pornography, lube, a (disputed) vibrator and a ‘Love Journal.’ Hundreds of Post-it notes containing amorous and explicit messages were also retrieved, further buttressing allegations of an alleged romantic and sexual relationship between the two former election leaders – one allegedly furthered on taxpayer time and using taxpayer resources.

Former SCVotes executive director Howie Knapp was fired from his post last Wednesday (September 17, 2024) by a 3-2 vote of the commission. No explanation was initially given for his termination, expect that the board expressed “a desire for new leadership.” It was originally believed Knapp’s termination was related to his alleged dishonesty in connection with a high-profile lawsuit filed against SCVotes earlier this year.

Now it appears as though a host of factors may have been at play…

This Monday (September 22, 2025), Knapp’s top deputy at the agency (and his alleged paramour) – Paige Salonich – was also terminated from her post.

The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed to FITSNews it was investigating Knapp and Salonich in connection with the wiretapping allegations – which reportedly involved a voice-activated listening device being placed inside the agency’s conference room last week in an effort to eavesdrop on election commissioners as they debated Knapp’s future.

A termination letter to Salonich from SCVotes noted she was “recorded on agency security cameras placing an unauthorized device in the (commission) training room, a clear violation of state and agency policy.”

The commission training room is where the agency’s politically appointed leaders were meeting last week to determine Knapp’s fate.

While the wiretapping investigation was underway, evidence related to the affair allegations surfaced, multiple sources familiar with the status of the investigation have confirmed.

According to these sources, pornography was found on at least one flash drive in Knapp’s office. Based on that discovery, approximately 7-8 flash drives were collected for forensic examination by SLED investigators. A packet of “Silk Deluxe” lube was also found in Knapp’s office. This so-called “massage gel,” according to its packet, “glides on like velvet, leaving you feeling soft and satisfied for hours.”

In Salonich’s office, investigators found several items – including a “Love Journal” reportedly containing pages of writings in Knapp’s handwriting which expressed his undying affection for her. At least a hundred Post-it notes containing similar messages – and several sexually explicit communications – were also found in Salonich’s office, also in Knapp’s handwriting.

The most shocking discovery? A device dubbed “Weight For It” – which bills itself as a “pelvic floor fitness set.”

“Weight For It is a Kegel training device to help you improve your pelvic floor,” a description of the device noted. “It includes three interchangeable caps, each of a different weight, so you can modify your workout to fit your needs. It also includes a daily routine, so you’ll have everything you need to get on your way to improving your vaginal fitness. And the best part: it’s simple and easy to fit into your day.”

The device has another use, though…

“Weight For It isn’t just for work – it’s also for play!” the description continued. “Featuring three vibrating speeds and seven pulsing patterns, Weight For It doubles as a clitoral or vaginal vibrator.”

Jim Griffin – a South Carolina defense attorney who gained international fame representing convicted killer Alex Murdaugh – is representing Salonich. In an interview with FITSNews, Griffin disputed the characterization of the device found in Salonich’s office as a “sex toy.”

“If you say vibrator there will be a lawsuit,” Griffin said, claiming the device was linked to “exercises to strengthen the pelvic floor” following Salonich’s delivery of her and her husband’s third child last November. According to the veteran attorney, Salonich was dealing with incontinence in the aftermath of her latest delivery – a common postpartum issue for women who have had multiple births.

Speaking of leaks, Griffin also blasted the deluge of information being disclosed to multiple media outlets about the SLED investigation.

“She’s being tarred and feathered over eighth-grade bullshit,” Griffin said, referring to the allegations against Salonich.

At the time of his ouster last week, Knapp was already staring down a separate SLED investigation into “allegations of misconduct” (.pdf). As we noted earlier this week, “those allegations included reports of an improper romantic relationship between him and Salonich – evidence of which has reportedly been obtained during the course of both SLED’s inquiry as well as an internal SCVotes’ probe into the disgraced bureaucrats.”

FITSNews has since learned that the investigation into Knapp and Salonich is also focused on thousands of dollars in taxpayer-funded travel and other expenses that could be tied to their alleged affair.

Knapp is also alleged to have repeatedly promoted Salonich – and given her multiple pay raises – despite her limited experience at the agency. Salonich’s salary at the time of Knapp’s ouster was $141,788 annually, not counting benefits. Knapp was also attempting to secure yet another raise for Salonich in the hours prior to his termination, sources familiar with the situation have confirmed.

Both Knapp and Salonich are married with young children.

Our media outlet has made it clear on multiple occasions that we view affairs as no one else’s business: unless government funds are used to further them – or unless they are conducted in conjunction with the abuse of official positions or a nexus to other criminal activity. In those cases, it’s ‘game on.’

And in this case, it would appear each of these aforementioned exceptions could potentially apply…

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised of the latest developments in this investigation as it continues to unfold.

