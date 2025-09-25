Henry McMaster ‘Endorsement’ Ad Ruffles Feathers In S.C. Governor’s Race

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

A television advertisement in which South Carolina governor Henry McMaster appears to endorse his lieutenant governor, Pamela Evette, as his successor has ruffled feathers in the Palmetto State.

McMaster’s feathers, specifically…

McMaster is privately seething over the advertisement, sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to FITSNews.

“It was run without his knowledge or consent,” a source close to the governor confirmed to our media outlet.

The thirty-second spot was produced by Patriots for South Carolina, a political action committee whose wealthy donors are supporting Evette’s campaign for 2026 governor.

(Provided)

The ad takes statements made by McMaster about Evette during their 2022 reelection campaign – in which he won a second full term as governor (and she won reelection on his ticket) – and implies they are being made in the context of her upcoming gubernatorial bid.

“She’s smart, hard-working and has the experience we need,” McMaster said in the spot.

“Pam is what South Carolina is all about,” the governor continued. “I believe in South Carolina – and I believe in Pam Evette.”

Evette is one of five announced candidates seeking the decisive Republican gubernatorial nomination next spring. Also running are first district congresswoman Nancy Mace, fourth-term S.C. attorney general Alan Wilson, veteran fifth district congressman Ralph Norman and state senator Josh Kimbrell.

McMaster has not endorsed anyone to succeed him…

This isn’t the first time Evette’s team has played fast and loose with high-profile endorsements… or rather non-endorsements. Previously, Evette and her allies have privately suggested an endorsement from U.S. president Donald Trump was “in the works” or, alternately, a “done deal.”

Evette’s initial television ads feature wall-to-wall clips of Trump praising the lieutenant governor – suggesting he is supporting her candidacy.

When last we checked, however, Trump’s political shop indicated he had “no plans” to issue an endorsement in the race…

The McMaster advertisement certainly seems to be an unforced error by supporters of Evette, who recently launched a major advertising blitz in an effort to bolster her flagging candidacy. Long mired in single digits, Evette stormed to the head of the pack earlier this month– if the results of a new survey from Co/efficient are to be believed.

According to the poll (.pdf), Evette trails Mace – whom she has pilloried in her ads – by just one percentage point and has actually edged ahead of Wilson. Again, if the survey’s results are to be believed.

Filing for next spring’s partisan primary elections opens in March, with the primary itself scheduled for June 9, 2026. In the event no candidate wins a majority of votes in the primary, a runoff election would be held two weeks later (on June 23, 2026). As noted, the GOP primary is the race to watch in South Carolina. As we often note, Democrats haven’t won a gubernatorial race since 1998 – and haven’t won a statewide election since 2006. That means whomever captures the Republican nomination is all but assured of prevailing in the general election next November.

