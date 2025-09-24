Anti-ICE Shooter Kills Two At Dallas Detention Facility

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by DYLAN NOLAN

Three innocent individuals were shot – and two were killed – when a gunman open fired on a Dallas, Texas U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Wednesday morning (September 24, 2025). The suspect, identified by law enforcement as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn — positioned himself on the roof of a nearby lawyer’s office before opening fire with a rifle.

According to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel, Jahn inscribed “ANTI-ICE” on his rifle cartridges prior to the shooting. His rounds struck multiple males who were being detained pending immigration related legal proceedings.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the shooting – which concluded with Jahn taking his own life.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack,” Patel wrote on X.

The incident – the second targeted shooting at a Texas ICE facility this year – occurred less than two weeks after another politically motivated shooter inscribed left-wing messages on his bullet casings, including one which housed the projectile that killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off,” Patel said, noting the shooting took place “only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers.”

The incident comes as ICE reports a more than 1,000% surge in assaults against its personnel amid a nationwide immigration enforcement sweep.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin noted that the agency has faced a string of attacks on facilities in recent months, calling the violence “unprecedented.”

“This is a tragic reminder of the dangers our officers and detainees face every day,” said Joshua Johnson, acting director of the Dallas ICE field office.

“It has got to stop,” Johnson added.

ICE released an image of the shooter’s shells alongside the American flag two of his shots hit.

Members of Donald Trump‘s second administration were already sounding the alarm bells on escalating left-wing political violence prior to Wednesday’s shooting. Kirk’s killing prompted White House deputy chief of staff Steven Miller to vow to “dismantle” leftist militant group Antifa after Trump penned an executive order designating the group a domestic terrorist organization.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary Kristi Noem released a statement after today’s shooting noting left-wing media and politicians’ role in advancing factually inaccurate rhetoric that leads to bloodshed.

“For months, we’ve been warning politicians and the media to tone down their rhetoric about ICE law enforcement before someone was killed. This shooting must serve as a wake-up call,” Noem wrote that “comparing ICE Day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences.”

“The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop. We are praying for the victims and their families,” Noem said.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting the mainstream media were quick to re-run the Charlie Kirk playbook, criticizing Trump administration officials for participating in the “partisan blame game,” before the facts could be confirmed.

Axios was incensed that vice president J.D. Vance tweeted “the obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop,” noting “neither local or federal authorities have indicated what the etched message could mean.”

While the rocket scientists over at Axios work on deciphering what the phrase “ANTI-ICE” could possibly mean, we here at FITSNews will continue to track the disturbing and escalating trend of individuals carrying on the far left’s long tradition of murdering their political opponents until they get their way.

The long arc of the modern left’s use of bloodshed to effectuate political change is perhaps best illustrated through the communist Bolsheviks‘ brutal murder of the Romanov family. Slaughtering the Tsar, as well as his wife and young children, paved the way for the communist regime’s liquidation of more than ten million political enemies as they ascended to power.

American leftists have also historically been prone to violence. The Weather Underground Marxist militant group attacked more than a dozen law enforcement and government buildings during their deadly 1970’s bombing campaign.

Weather Underground Wanted Poster (Via: FBI)

“Our intention is to disrupt the empire … to incapacitate it, to put pressure on the cracks,” the group noted in its 1974 manifesto, Prairie Fire.

Weather Underground targeted the U.S. Capitol, the Pentagon, the California Attorney General’s office, a New York City police station and numerous other facilities.

Curiously, the authors of U.S. history school curriculum often neglect to include more than a passing reference to this major domestic terrorist movement.

The aftermath of the Weather Underground’s bombing of the U.S. Capitol (Via: FBI)

While today’s fascism-obsessed left wing pundits and politicians desperately cling to fantasies that the political right is going to gun them down if they don’t get their way, the steady-stream of leftists prematurely ending the lives of others tells a different story.

Erika Kirk addressing an audience of 200 million live viewers to forgive the “man” who allegedly shot her husband tells a different story.

We here at FITSNews are committed to telling a different story than the lies the mainstream media peddle to legitimize political violence.

