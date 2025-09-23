Wiretapping Investigation Involving Former SCVotes Leader Expands

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

An investigation into alleged criminal wiretapping by Howie Knapp, the former executive director of the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov), has expanded to include a second former official at the agency.

In addition to Knapp, agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating former SCVotes deputy executive director Paige Salonich in connection with these allegations.

“SLED was requested on Thursday, September 18, 2025, by the South Carolina Election Commission to investigate allegations of wiretapping involving former executive director Howard Knapp and deputy director Paige Salonich,” agency public information director Renée Wunderlich confirmed to FITSNews.

“SLED’s investigation is active and ongoing at this time,” Wunderlich added.

***

***

Knapp was ousted from his job as the Palmetto State’s top election official last Wednesday (September 17, 2025). At the time of his ouster, he was already staring down a separate SLED investigation into “allegations of misconduct” (.pdf). It was not immediately clear whether Salonich was linked to the initial investigation, however sources familiar with the situation have claimed the two were using taxpayer time and resources to further a romantic relationship – one which had turned the agency into a “toxic soap opera.”

Knapp is also alleged to have repeatedly promoted Salonich – and given her multiple pay raises – despite her limited experience at the agency. Salonich’s salary at the time of Knapp’s ouster was $141,788 annually, not counting benefits. Knapp was also attempting to secure yet another raise for Salonich in the hours prior to his termination, sources familiar with the situation have confirmed.

Dozens of other taxpayer-funded expenditures reportedly tied to the alleged relationship between Knapp and Salonich are receiving further scrutiny in the aftermath of his termination. In addition to the twin SLED inquiries, alleged misconduct involving Knapp and Salonich is the focus of an internal agency investigation initiated by SCVotes’ commission chairman Dennis Shedd.

***

As FITSNews exclusively reported last week, Knapp was “fired for cause” by a 3-2 vote of the election commission – however there was no immediate indication as to what prompted the commission’s decision. Salonich has subsequently been terminated from her position at the agency, multiple sources familiar with the situation have confirmed.

Knapp’s firing came less than a week after the S.C. supreme court ruled his agency must hand over its voter registration database to Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) in compliance with an executive order issued by Trump in March aiming to enhance electoral integrity.

As we noted in our coverage of that ruling, “Democrats – and some election officials – (had) sought to block the release of the data.”

SCVotes’ chief of staff Jenny Wooten was appointed interim executive director by the commission – bypassing Salonich. She was subsequently tapped by Shedd to lead the agency’s internal investigation into the former director and his deputy.

Keep it tuned to FITSNews for the very latest on this developing saga…

***

