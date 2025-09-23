SC Election Agency Details Allegations Against Former Deputy Director

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by WILL FOLKS

***

Earlier today, FITSNews reported that a criminal wiretapping investigation into former S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov) executive director Howie Knapp – a probe first exposed by our media outlet last week – also involved Knapp’s top deputy at the agency, Paige Salonich.

We further reported that Salonich, like Knapp, had been terminated from her position at the agency amid the investigation.

The S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed it was investigating Knapp and Salonich in connection with the wiretapping allegations – which reportedly involved a voice-activated listening device placed inside the agency’s conference room in an effort to eavesdrop on election commissioners as they debated Knapp’s future.

“It was in a room where the commissioners were meeting in executive session,” a source familiar with the investigation confirmed.

Knapp was ousted from his job as the Palmetto State’s top election official last Wednesday (September 17, 2025). At the time of his ouster, he was already staring down a separate SLED investigation into “allegations of misconduct” (.pdf). According to our sources, those allegations included reports of an improper romantic relationship between him and Salonich – evidence of which has reportedly been obtained during the course of both SLED’s inquiry as well as an internal SCVotes’ probe into the disgraced bureaucrats.

***

After SLED confirmed its investigation into Salonich, FITSNews submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request to SCVotes seeking correspondence related to her employment at the agency.

That request yielded a number of documents (.pdf) – including a letter suspending Salonich without pay following an alleged profane outburst on the same day Knapp was fired.

“This letter is to inform you that, effective immediately, you are being placed on unpaid suspension pending the outcome of an internal investigation into malicious use of profane/abusive language to others and improper conduct or conduct unbecoming of a state employee,” the suspension letter noted.

Five days later – on Monday of this week (September 22, 2025) – Salonich submitted her resignation to the commission accompanied by a note asking permission to “come in and pack up my things personally.”

That afternoon, the agency informed Salonich its leaders would “not be accepting” her resignation.

“Official correspondence regarding this matter will be sent to your last known address via certified mail,” the agency responded.

Election officials also denied Salonich’s request to personally pack up her things, stating “arrangements will be made for retrieval of your personal belongings.”

***

RELATED | WIRETAPPING INVESTIGATION EXPANDS

***

On Monday afternoon, the commission sent Salonich a letter noting that her employment with the agency had been terminated effective September 18, 2025 due to an incident in which she “maliciously used profane and abusive language.”

“You raised your voice at leadership, used profanity and made disruptive remarks,” the letter noted.

Salonich also “continued (her) outburst into public and employee workspaces… using inappropriate language and drawing attention to staff and visitors,” the letter noted.

“Witnesses noted that your behavior left other employees visibly shake, created an unprofessional environment and undermined the commission’s ability to conduct business in an orderly and respectful manner,” the letter added.

At this point, the letter turned to the allegation at the center of SLED’s most recent criminal investigation.

“In addition to these acts, on September 17, 2025, you were recorded on agency security cameras placing an unauthorized device in the (commission) training room, a clear violation of state and agency policy,” the letter noted. “This act constitutes the unauthorized use and misuse of state property and raises serious concerns regarding trust, confidentiality and workplace integrity.”

As FITSNews previously reported, sources familiar with the situation have claimed Knapp and Salonich were using taxpayer time and resources to further a romantic relationship – one which turned the agency into a “toxic soap opera.”

***

Howie Knapp (File)

***

Both Knapp and Salonich are married with young children.

Knapp is also alleged to have repeatedly promoted Salonich – and given her multiple pay raises – despite her limited experience at the agency. Salonich’s salary at the time of Knapp’s ouster was $141,788 annually, not counting benefits. Knapp was also attempting to secure yet another raise for Salonich in the hours prior to his termination, sources familiar with the situation have confirmed.

As FITSNews exclusively reported last week, Knapp was “fired for cause” last Wednesday by a 3-2 vote of the election commission – however there was no immediate indication as to what prompted the commission’s decision.

Knapp’s firing came less than a week after the S.C. supreme court ruled his agency must hand over its voter registration database to Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) in compliance with an executive order issued by Trump in March aiming to enhance electoral integrity. As we noted in our coverage of that ruling, “Democrats – and some election officials – (had) sought to block the release of the data.”

According to our sources, Knapp and Salonich allegedly lied to commissioners – and instructed other commission staff to lie – when questioned about their involvement in the lawsuit. Additionally, election employees were allegedly instructed by either Knapp or Salonich to falsify records related to the aforementioned deceptions – and to fabricate false claims.

SCVotes’ chief of staff Jenny Wooten was appointed interim executive director by the commission – leapfrogging Salonich on the organizational chart – and was subsequently tapped by commission chairman Dennis Shedd to lead the agency’s internal investigation into these matters.

***

THE FOIA RESPONSE…

(SCVotes)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

